Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Martine Rose FW23 Is For the Ravers

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

If there’s one thing that can be guaranteed from any Martine Rose collection, it’s British-isms — and lots of ‘em!

The designer — who recently released a genderless football capsule with Nike ahead of the Women's World Cup — regularly references the Great British Isles with her collections, and to great effect, too.

Take Fall/Winter 2022 for instance, a collection inspired by her days of desperately rooting through a pile of clothes on the floor to find something to wear for a job interview or a work meeting.

Or her debut Clarks capsule as the label's creative director, which riffed on traditional school shoe archetypes.

Rose's Fall/Winter 2023 offering arrives in the same vein. The collection that was first presented during Rose's Guest Designer show at Pitti Uomo 103, pays homage to UK dance floors and how they were influenced by Italy’s Cosmic scene throughout the ’70s and ’80s.

Typically, denim and knitwear is prominent throughout, as are bomber jackets and skin-tight turtlenecks that have been realized in a slew of vibrant hues synonymous with the time.

Logo T-shirts and football jerseys are, naturally, a part and parcel of any Martine Rose collection, as socks and other accessories round out this season's offering.

Truth be told, Martine Rose is yet to disappoint since founding her eponymous label way back in 2007 and, if FW23 is anything to go by, that doesn't look like changing anytime soon.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    A Brief Lesson in Grade-A Back to School Shoes

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Treat Thine Eyes to Jordan's Fall 2023 Lineup

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Forget Sneaker Raffles, We're Copping Dress Shoes

    • Style
  • balaclavas

    Why a Balaclava Is This Season's Best Accessory

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Union LA's 2023 Air Jordan 1s Are Unbe-Weave-Able

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    MSCHF & Crocs Debut Big Yellow Boot, Paris Hilton Not Included

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Here's What's Going Down on Nike SNKRS Day 2023

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Levi's & Studio Ghibli's 'Princess Mononoke' Collab Is Forest Magic

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Supreme Said Nike's AF1 Ain't Baroque, so Why Fix It?

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Who Knew Oakley Was *This* Good at Footwear?

    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023