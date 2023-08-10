Martine Rose FW23 Is For the Ravers

If there’s one thing that can be guaranteed from any Martine Rose collection, it’s British-isms — and lots of ‘em!

The designer — who recently released a genderless football capsule with Nike ahead of the Women's World Cup — regularly references the Great British Isles with her collections, and to great effect, too.

Take Fall/Winter 2022 for instance, a collection inspired by her days of desperately rooting through a pile of clothes on the floor to find something to wear for a job interview or a work meeting.

Or her debut Clarks capsule as the label's creative director, which riffed on traditional school shoe archetypes.

Rose's Fall/Winter 2023 offering arrives in the same vein. The collection that was first presented during Rose's Guest Designer show at Pitti Uomo 103, pays homage to UK dance floors and how they were influenced by Italy’s Cosmic scene throughout the ’70s and ’80s.

Typically, denim and knitwear is prominent throughout, as are bomber jackets and skin-tight turtlenecks that have been realized in a slew of vibrant hues synonymous with the time.

Logo T-shirts and football jerseys are, naturally, a part and parcel of any Martine Rose collection, as socks and other accessories round out this season's offering.

Truth be told, Martine Rose is yet to disappoint since founding her eponymous label way back in 2007 and, if FW23 is anything to go by, that doesn't look like changing anytime soon.