Highsnobiety
MAAP's MTA Transit Apparel Collection is Your New Cycling Uniform

Written by Sam Cole in Style
MAAP
City cyclists just got a new uniform, thanks to MAAP's MTA Transit Apparel collection, marrying tarmac and pavement.

When I think of cycling apparel, my mind is instantly transported back to my hometown – I see a couple of middle-aged blokes darting down the lanes on sets of wheels I imagine aren't far off the price of a used car, wearing lycra sets that wouldn't look out of place in the Tour de France.

Though this could be my casual cyclist's brain, I'm yet to see the appeal of the Spider-Man-on-wheels fits beyond the obvious functional performance benefits they offer.

MAAP's new MTA Transit Apparel collection is the type of cycling uniform I can get behind. Sure, as biking experts, MAAP's product offering does have all of the pro gear you can think of; bibs, padded shorts, and tights, but this new collection strikes the perfect balance between on and off the saddle.

For cyclists that use their wheels to move around the inner-city, the Transit Apparel line-up is, in essence, a daily uniform.

Pieces such as the Roam Jacket come equipped with all of the performance essentials; weather protection, reflective details, and comfortable stretch fit, but also offer an aesthetic that'd serve you just as well stepping into the office or grabbing an after-work pint.

The collection is a full wardrobe offering, including down jackets, long and short sleeve t-shirts, pants, and shorts, in a palatable scheme of black, white, and blue with pops of orange and green.

You can shop the full MAAP MTA Transit Apparel collection online now, and for more on bike life, check out the rise of designer two-wheelers.

