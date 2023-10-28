Supreme's "Baroque Brown" Forces (May) Drop Soon...Very Soon

Prep your pockets, Supreme x Nike heads. It looks like the duo's Air Force 1 Low collaboration will release soon.

No, not another restock of those black and white sneakers. Supreme and Nike are finally dropping their long-awaited "Baroque Brown" colorway.

Since the top of the year, there have been talks of the collaborative Air Force 1 Low, later joined by some early looks at the sneaker, which looks like it's been dipped in chocolate with Supreme's famous red Box Logo slapped on the side.

Contrary to rumors, it looks like the final Supreme Forces will come with leather uppers versus suede or nubuck builds. The latter constructions pack a more stylistic punch while the leather reminds me of Travis Scott's infamous brown Batman costume. But that's just my opinion.

Apparently, Supreme's Baroque Brown Forces will release on November 2 on Supreme's website as part of the label's weekly rollout for its seasonal collections.

If the latest stays true to the Supreme AF1 legacy down to the price tag, fans can expect the "Baroque Brown" pairs to retail for the usual $118.

Supreme and Nike are keeping busy, that's for sure. On top of running the biggest brands, their partnership hasn't slowed a bit. Fresh off a Courtposite drop, Supreme and Nike reportedly have more collabs in-store for 2024, including Air Darwin shoes and a rumored Clogposite team-up.

For now, the two are dishing out ultra-simple Forces. But hey, at least theirs are dressed in Baroque Brown