Supreme Calls Dibs on Nike's New Air Max Sneaker

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Supreme's seasonal lookbook has arrived, providing first looks at new clothes and crazy collaborations (ICEE machine, anyone?). For the Spring/Summer 2024 season, Supreme has plans to drop collaborative wears with the Muppets, Toy Machine, and longtime collaborator Nike.

In the Supreme's SS24 preview, Supreme confirmed not only its Nike SB Air Darwin sneaker collaboration but a second Nike shoe. Supreme will also take on the Nike Air Max DN sneaker, making the streetwear giant the sneaker's first collaborator.

At the top of February, Nike finally revealed its Air Max DN after several rumors and leaks. The Swoosh also announced the new Air Max's release date in the same breath: March 26 (Air Max Day...of course!).

The Nike Air Max DN sneaker marks a new era of Nike's famous Air technology. The latest Air Max sneaker arrives pumped up with Nike's new Dynamic Air, presented in a dual-chamber, four-tubed Nike Air unit promising "unreal comfort" and support in each step. It's also a pretty eye-catching design.

The Air Max DN is set to launch in 2024 in a few colorways, including black, white, and a "Panda" iteration (getting the Panda treatment is like the Nike right of passage at this point). Oh, and the sneaker is also getting a Supreme spin, in case you missed it.

Supreme's Nike Air Max DN sneakers see a tonal black paint job decorate the model's advanced fixings, from the bulbous chunky sole to the textured upper stamped with Supreme's branding.

It's unknown when the Supreme x Nike Air Max DN collaboration is dropping exactly. But it's safe to assume they'll arrive sometime during the SS24 season.

In addition to the Air Darwin and Air Max DN sneakers (and a Jordan collab), Supreme and Nike are expected to drop apparel and accessories for the first time since the Fall/Winter 2022 season, according to rumors.

Hey, ya might as well go for the full Sup x Nike uniform.

