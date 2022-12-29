A Lesson In Stylish Comfort, Courtesy of Madison Beer

I’m not sure whether it’s because we’re in the midst of that period between Christmas and New Year, or just the fact I'm a sucker for comfort, but cozy ensembles are my vibe right now.

Whether I’m slouched in front of the TV at home munching on a big bag of leftover festive Doritos, walking the dog, or popping out for a swift Guinness and a share packet of Monster Munch, I’m doing it clad in, what many might describe as, my “comfies.”

As you may well be aware, it’s easy to make comfy look smelly. Too easy, in fact. So it’s essential you style things right, even if you are in the protection of your own home.

One slight malfunction could make you look like a miserable My Chemical Romance-listening teenager, which is, of course, a label nobody wants.

Backgrid

Luckily, as it happens, American singer Madison Beer has delivered a free lesson in stylish comfort, after she was spotted in Beverly Hills alongside boyfriend Nick Austin on Christmas Eve.

The 23 year old — who released her latest single Show Me (How I Fell in Love with You) mid-October — was captured sporting a grey sweater and jogger ensemble, with a Realtree-esque poplin station jacket, and a pair of cozy JW Anderson shearling-lined suede slippers.

Now, I’m not saying this is a groundbreaking look by any means (TBH, it’s kinda just joggers and slip-ons), but it’s certainly a timely reminder that not everything in 2022 has to be low-rise and uncomfortable.

After a year of the low-rise, maybe we could all look at making 2023 the year of cozy ‘fits? Because if it's good enough for someone with over 30 million Instagram followers (because that's how we judge things nowadays, right?), it's certainly good enough for me. Don't @ me.