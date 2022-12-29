Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Lesson In Stylish Comfort, Courtesy of Madison Beer

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

I’m not sure whether it’s because we’re in the midst of that period between Christmas and New Year, or just the fact I'm a sucker for comfort, but cozy ensembles are my vibe right now.

Whether I’m slouched in front of the TV at home munching on a big bag of leftover festive Doritos, walking the dog, or popping out for a swift Guinness and a share packet of Monster Munch, I’m doing it clad in, what many might describe as, my “comfies.”

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As you may well be aware, it’s easy to make comfy look smelly. Too easy, in fact. So it’s essential you style things right, even if you are in the protection of your own home.

One slight malfunction could make you look like a miserable My Chemical Romance-listening teenager, which is, of course, a label nobody wants.

Luckily, as it happens, American singer Madison Beer has delivered a free lesson in stylish comfort, after she was spotted in Beverly Hills alongside boyfriend Nick Austin on Christmas Eve.

The 23 year old — who released her latest single Show Me (How I Fell in Love with You) mid-October — was captured sporting a grey sweater and jogger ensemble, with a Realtree-esque poplin station jacket, and a pair of cozy JW Anderson shearling-lined suede slippers.

Now, I’m not saying this is a groundbreaking look by any means (TBH, it’s kinda just joggers and slip-ons), but it’s certainly a timely reminder that not everything in 2022 has to be low-rise and uncomfortable.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

After a year of the low-rise, maybe we could all look at making 2023 the year of cozy ‘fits? Because if it's good enough for someone with over 30 million Instagram followers (because that's how we judge things nowadays, right?), it's certainly good enough for me. Don't @ me.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jonathan Anderson, the New Christian Dior
  • Kim Jones' Final Dior Collection Is a Career-Defining Parting Gift
  • Jonathan An-Dior-son
  • Jonathan Anderson Revolutionized LOEWE. What’s Next?
  • JW Anderson’s Kinky Pigeon Puts the "DSM" in BDSM
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now