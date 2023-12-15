Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Kiko Kostadinov's New Collection Is Perfectly Abnormal

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

If I’ve learned anything from my time writing about fashion, it’s that everyone loves Kiko Kostadinov. When I say everyone, I don’t just mean the young fashion-craved youth or the sneakerheads obsessed with whatever potion the Bulgarian designer’s cooking up with ASICS, I mean everyone.

For Kostadinov’s widespread appeal is perhaps his main draw. He isn’t a designer that alters his products to appease one particular type of consumer, he simply creates as he wants and, as it happens, it’s loved by the masses.

1 / 4
Kiko Kostadinov

The London-based designer’s latest collection, “Rathbone/Newman”, is a prime example of Kostadinov’s versatility: it’s deconstructed and playful, yet also clean and typically technical.

Sherpa-lined outerwear and suiting is juxtaposed with asymmetrical tops, mismatched stripes and leg wear could be mistaken for a jacket, such is its perplexing construction.

1 / 8
Kiko Kostadinov

But, that’s where Kostadinov excels: by weaving the unorthodox with the orthodox, he manages to make the abnormal seem, well, normal. The same can be said for everything Kostadinov does, not just the work he does for his eponymous label.

1 / 5
Kiko Kostadinov

Take his long-standing partnership with ASICS, for instance, where he played a huge role in the brand’s foray into high-end fashion with his futuristic and innovative designs. So much so he now has his own ASICS sub-label, NOVALIS, which launched earlier this year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Or even the way he transformed the Marc Jacobs label into an underground grungey cult by way of a few inherently Kiko-esque tweaks. 

Point is, whatever Kostadinov turns his hand to turns to gold. Or well, in Kiko’s case, it would probably be a weird and slightly unconventional version of gold that we likely haven’t heard of.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Shadowturf SFTM
adidas
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Light Insulated Eco-Poly
Highsnobiety HS05
$265
Image on Highsnobiety
Cargo Pant
Gramicci
$165
We Recommend
  • 1017 ALYX 9SM nike air force 1 low
    1017 ALYX 9SM's New Nike AF1 Lows Are a "Work in Progress"
    • Sneakers
  • fear of god essentials
    Shop the Latest Fear of God ESSENTIALS Collection Here
    • Style
  • kito wares
    The Kito Wares Jag Runner Might Be the Best Foam Slip-on Yet
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Kiko's ASICS NOVALIS Line Is For the Practice of Everyday Life
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    At Kiko Kostadinov’s SS24 Show, the Designer Soft Launched ASICS NOVALIS
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • NBA Tunnel Fits
    How NBA Tunnel Fits Pushed Beyond The NBA And Hip-Hop Narrative
    • Culture
  • perfume
    Smell That? These Retro Perfume Notes Are Making a Comeback
    • Beauty
  • Krink and Banzai's Skateboard
    Krink x Banzai Is More Than Just a Skateboard
    • Design
  • Gift Guide Image
    Searching For Last Minute Gift Ideas? Here's 50+ Of Them
    • Style
  • Poléne is TikTok's new favorite brand
    Meet the Luxury Label Quietly Taking Over TikTok
    • Style
  • HOKA Ora Mule Fall/Winter 2023.
    HOKA's New Puffy Mules Are Peak Slip-On
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023