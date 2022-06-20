Maison Château Rouge's Air Jordan 2 is Absolutely Delicious

Brand: Maison Château Rouge x Nike

Model: Air Jordan 2

Release Date: TBC

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: In a move that some would argue is long overdue, the largely underrated and overlooked Nike Air Jordan 2 is finally receiving its dues with an extended stay in the spotlight byways of a string of collaborative releases, with the next in line touching down courtesy of the Parisian fashion label Maison Chateau Rouge.

There's no denying who the favorites are within the Air Jordan family. One need only needs to assess the seasonal release calendars to make a clear assessment – the Air Jordan 1, 3, and 4 are clear winners. Personally, 1s and 4s are easily the best sneakers that Jordan Brand has created since Michael Jordan's time in the NBA, and they're near impossible to beat.

That doesn't mean there aren't plenty of other bangers within the line-up, however, and amongst those unsung heroes, the Air Jordan 2 is particularly heavily overlooked by most.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

When it comes to AJ2, the late Virgil Abloh's Off-White collabs were perhaps the largest cosign in recent history, despite being a low-top version of the silhouette. Since then, A Ma Maniere and Union have both played their hands at the sneaker to strong success, paving the way for Maison Chateau Rouge's upcoming effort.

Maison Chateau Rouge’s take takes on a color scheme reminiscent of the original 1987 "Chicago" colorway, pairing a predominantly sail-based leather upper with grey, clay red, brown, and yellow accents throughout. Much like some of the previous efforts mentioned, the palette on this pair has a distinctly vintage feel, appearing as somewhat of a relic of the past, beautifully crafted to go head-to-head with any contemporary release.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.