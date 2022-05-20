Three More Classic Reeboks, Disemboweled by Maison Margiela

Brand: Maison Margiela x Reebok

Model: Instapump Fury, The Question, and Zig 3D Storm

Release Date: May 20

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editors Notes: Maison Margiela and Reebok just can't quit each other. Their honeymoon phase is long over (the collab began in 2020) but they've got many more deconstructed sneakers up their sleeves (up their socks?).

Witness this new trio of "Memory Of" sneakers, which again repurpose the decortiqué technique that's informed past Classic Leather collaborations.

Launching on May 20, the new "Memory Of" sneaker styles include Reebok's Instapump Fury, The Question, and Zig 3D Storm, which have all been disemboweled and reassembled in both black and white colorways.

The Instapump Fury, for instance, boasts a scuffed sole and detached leather panels above, interrupted by the occasional bit of exposed foam, while The Question has been wholly reformatted with DIY eyelets down its central vamp, with Allen Iverson's signature number 3 replaced by an embossed "22" on the heel as a nod to Maison Margiela's numerical ordering system.

Likewise, the technical specs informing the Zig 3D Storm are inverted with a hanging forefoot panel and frayed Reebok vector logo atop uncovered padding.

These shoes are, kinda, the physical manifestation of that one nightmare everyone has where they're wearing only their underwear in public, exposing all the private stuff no one was intended to see. Except, in this case, it looks cool and not tragic.

Compared to previous iterations of Reebok & Maison Margiela's collaborative footwear line — which includes comparatively conventional tonal tabi-toed sneakers — these gutted kicks read as being that much more "Margiela."

Though Maison Margiela's mainline collection has been hitting pretty hard on the collaborative front, its approachable subline MM6 hasn't been dropping the ball either.

Alongside a forthcoming Salomon sneaker collab, MM6 recently realized another round of special Eastpak bags, warped and twisted in line with the house codes of familiar codes rendered askew.