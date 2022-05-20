Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Three More Classic Reeboks, Disemboweled by Maison Margiela

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
maison-margiela-reebok-question-instapump-zig-3d-storm (3)
Reebok
1 / 6

Brand: Maison Margiela x Reebok

Model: Instapump Fury, The Question, and Zig 3D Storm

Release Date: May 20

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editors Notes: Maison Margiela and Reebok just can't quit each other. Their honeymoon phase is long over (the collab began in 2020) but they've got many more deconstructed sneakers up their sleeves (up their socks?).

Witness this new trio of "Memory Of" sneakers, which again repurpose the decortiqué technique that's informed past Classic Leather collaborations.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Launching on May 20, the new "Memory Of" sneaker styles include Reebok's Instapump Fury, The Question, and Zig 3D Storm, which have all been disemboweled and reassembled in both black and white colorways.

Reebok
1 / 6

Shop The Collection

Sold out
Reebok x Maison MargielaInstapump Fury Memory Of Black
$420.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Reebok x Maison MargielaQuestion Mid Memory Of Black
$420.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Reebok x Maison MargielaZig 3D Storm Memory Of Black
$420.00
Available in:
Sold out

The Instapump Fury, for instance, boasts a scuffed sole and detached leather panels above, interrupted by the occasional bit of exposed foam, while The Question has been wholly reformatted with DIY eyelets down its central vamp, with Allen Iverson's signature number 3 replaced by an embossed "22" on the heel as a nod to Maison Margiela's numerical ordering system.

Likewise, the technical specs informing the Zig 3D Storm are inverted with a hanging forefoot panel and frayed Reebok vector logo atop uncovered padding.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop The Collection

Sold out
Reebok x Maison MargielaInstapump Fury Memory Of White
$420.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Reebok x Maison MargielaQuestion Mid Memory Of White
$420.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Reebok x Maison MargielaZig 3D Storm Memory Of White
$420.00
Available in:
Sold out

These shoes are, kinda, the physical manifestation of that one nightmare everyone has where they're wearing only their underwear in public, exposing all the private stuff no one was intended to see. Except, in this case, it looks cool and not tragic.

Compared to previous iterations of Reebok & Maison Margiela's collaborative footwear line — which includes comparatively conventional tonal tabi-toed sneakers — these gutted kicks read as being that much more "Margiela."

Though Maison Margiela's mainline collection has been hitting pretty hard on the collaborative front, its approachable subline MM6 hasn't been dropping the ball either.

Alongside a forthcoming Salomon sneaker collab, MM6 recently realized another round of special Eastpak bags, warped and twisted in line with the house codes of familiar codes rendered askew.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Glacier Grey Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyDollar Sign Pendant T-Shirt Black
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone IslandB0243 Nylon Metal Swim Shorts Mid Blue
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From ASICS to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Salomon Clothing Hi-Tech Enough for the Trails, Formal Enough for the Office
  • Is There Anything More (or Less) Gloriously Margiela Than a GORE-TEX Button-up?
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
  • Zero Snakeskin, all Snake When MM6 Maison Margiela Goes Zodiac
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now