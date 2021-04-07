Reebok & Maison Margiela’s Original Classic Leather Tabi Is Seeing a Wider Release

Brand: Maison Margiela x Reebok

Model: Classic Leather Tabi

Release Date: April 9

Price: $300

Buy: maisonmargiela.com, reebok.com, and at select retailers

What the Internet Is Saying: The silhouette's initial reception was generally mixed, though the shoe got a lot of attention thanks to Kim Kardashian teasing it on her stories. The most commonly asked question: “Wtf kind of socks do you wear with that?” The answer? Tabi socks.

What We’re Saying: Reebok’s fashion collaborations are second to none because the New England sportswear company is not averse to throwing out the rule book and trying something different. Following a Tabi platform InstaPump Fury, Reebok and Maison Margiela have given the Classic Leather a split-toe makeover.

The Classic Leather Tabi was originally released in Margiela’s signature hand-painted “Bianchetto” aesthetic in highly limited numbers before two new colorways dropped at select retailers, of which Highsnobiety Shop was one.

Following the initial “Bianchetto” release, Reebok and Maison Margiela are now dropping the sneaker at a wider range of retailers, giving fans of the silhouette a second chance at the collaboration. The shoe, which is also available in tonal white and black iterations, is crafted from Nappa leather and features an EVA sole.

Both the Tabi and the Classic Leather were born in the ’80s (1988 and 1983, respectively) and are central to each brand’s lasting identity. This collaboration is therefore the coming together of two era-defining icons, and couldn’t be more fitting.

