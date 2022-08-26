Margiela Has Turned Reebok's DMX Into a Rubber Slip-On

Brand: Maison Margiela x Reebok

Model: Zig CR

Release Date: August 26

Price: $990 USD

Buy: Maison Margiela

Editor’s Notes: Whenever Maison Margiela jams with Reebok, it’s rarely by the book.

Under the creative direction of John Galliano, the pair have done everything from reviving the tabi toe, deconstructing Club Cs, and dropping the Zig 3D Storm 'Memory Of' collection.

It's safe to say the French fashion house does things its own way – which is all a part of its charm.

Maison Margiela

This season the French house and Reebok unite once more for an all-new silhouette in the Zig CR: a laceless slip-on that looks as equipped to wear on a night out as it does to a sauna. But who isn’t a fan of versatility nowadays, right?

Slated to have been inspired by the vulcanized sports shoes, sandals, and loafers that were rife throughout the nineteenth century, the Zig CR also lends design notes from Reebok’s 1997 DMX sneaker.

Maison Margiela

Arriving in three colorways – “Triple White”, “Triple Black”, and a graphic tricolor ensemble of black, white, and red – the Zig CR, while neither a mule or a sandal, per se, is the ideal companion for almost any occasion.

You can slip and slide your way to comfort thanks to its flexible TPU upper, all the while ensuring your feet aren’t ripped to shreds after five minutes thanks to rubberized leather toe guards.

The detail on the Zig CR is something too, most notably the cut-out detailing which has been achieved using Margiela’s proprietary decortiqué technique, which is essentially the brand’s term for reducing an object to its core structure through cutting to reveal the trainer's authentic core.

In typical Margiela fashion, another collaboration means another talking point. Whether it’s the TPU upper, cut-out detailing, or the shoe as a whole, it’ll certainly be the talk of the town – or the sauna, for that.