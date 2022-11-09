Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Doublet Lets You Become the Marc Jacobs Bag

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
marc-jacobs-doublet (25)
Marc Jacobs
1 / 15

Marc Jacobs has great taste. Even if his eponymous clothing lines weren't proof, his personal Instagram account is a testament to that, littered with images of the designer stylishly swaddled in daring ensembles from all the well-to-do labels of the day.

Hence why Jacobs' collaboration with Japanese brand Doublet makes so much sense. You don't bring LVMH Prize winning designer Masayuki Ino in for anything unless you really care about creative clothing.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And Ino brought his A-game, delivering an assortment of cleverly weird accessories and clothes for the collaborative collection landing exclusively at Dover Street Market Ginza, Hankyu Omeda, and Japanese Marc Jacobs stores on November 16.

There are new iterations of Jacobs' signature Snapshot purse and omnipresent Tote Bag, all made party-ready by supple leather, flashy sequins, or metallic silver "hair," the latter a Doublet signature since Ino's early days.

Nice timing, given that Jacobs himself just redesigned a famous handbag.

Marc Jacobs
1 / 5

The Doublet twist is that the bags are fastened with custom straps upcycled from old the seats of scrapped cars, handsewn with balloon-inspired letters to taste.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Clearly, the theme is fun and the attitude is a night out, and the accompanying apparel is all you need to dress to impress.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Ino's ingenious attention to detail is again epitomized by a clever hybridization of ideas: Jacobs' signature "THE TOTE BAG" text print is repurposed to "THE STRAP," a nod to the bags' new accoutrement, rendered oversized across giant T-shirts and sweaters, a silhouette familiar to anyone who's followed Doublet for a spell.

The lettering spills across the neck, à la Margiela's signature AIDS charity design and clips have been fastened to the sleeves of each garment that lock in both the bag and the wearer, as if to riff on restrictive bondage pants.

Any Marc Jacobs bag can be clipped in to fit and the result is that the wearer becomes "The Strap," so to speak, further extrapolating the collection's theme.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Marc Jacobs
1 / 4

This is the kind of retro chic quirk you may expect from Heaven, Jacobs' '90s-inspired sub-label, but it makes just as much sense bearing Jacobs' name.

What can I say? The guy knows a good time and he picked the perfect designer to bring the party to life.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Marine SerreOrganic Cotton Ribbed Boxers Beige
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
VEJA x BerlinMen's Calf Leather Minotaur Beige
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Doja Cat's Marc Jacobs Staycation (EXCLUSIVE)
  • This Is What It Looks Like When One Converse Eats Another
  • One Last Dance With Y/Project
  • Maximalist Minimalism Makes the Next Big Marc Jacobs Bag (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Converse's Chuck Taylors Turned Into Chunk-tastic Mary Jane Stompers
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now