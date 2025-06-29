Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
doublet's Next ASICS Sneaker Is the "Strangest Comfort"

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

At doublet's Spring/Summer 2026 presentation, Masayuki Ino's brand debuted a new ASICS sneaker collaboration that's even stranger than the last.

The brand's usual animal instincts are once again at play with the latest ASICS GEL-QUANTUM shoes. From the looks of it, the new sneakers feature reptilian patterns and red eyes, resulting in a wild shoe that stares right back.

Funny enough, doublet's Paris Fashion Week presentation was even named "Strangest Comfort."

Imagine your favorite foods, now wearable, thanks to doublet. The brand debuted sunny-side-up sun hats and full-coverage zip-up hoodies made to look like banana peels (ripe and rotting versions included).

Getty Images / Estrop/Getty Images
The brand's animalistic tendencies, evident in past collaborations and seasonal collections, continued with other pieces, such as a cow-print sweater that folded over the head to form a cow mask.

In addition to brand-new ASICS sneakers, doublet SS26 also included extra spiky Converse sneakers and these weird floppy boots.

Last fall, ASICS served up "cardboard" GEL-KAYANO 20 sneakers. Next spring, we're getting cold-blooded ASICS sneakers.

It's strange. It's comfort. It's the strangest comfort, after all.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
