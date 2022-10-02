Margiela & Reebok Jog Our Memory With Fresh Sneakers

Brand: Maison Margiela x Reebok

Model: Classic Leather & Club C "Memory Of"

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $675

Buy: Maison Margiela's website and select physical stores

Editor’s Notes: Allow Maison Margiela and Reebok to jog your memory with a fresh offering of collaborative kicks.

Advancing their relationship, Margiela and Reebok issue a new set of Classic Leather and Club C sneakers as the next installment of their "Memory Of" series.

To jog your memory, the "Memory Of" sees the French luxury maison deconstruct classic Reebok silhouettes to evoke a sense of familiarity and freshness — "the memory of something that once was," as Margiela puts its signature concept.

Margiela 1 / 2

Available in black and white, Margiela and Reebok's latest recollective sneakers follow in the footsteps of the March offering, boasting raw design details that look as if the shoe is still going through pre-production trials.

Fresh white leather paneling reveals a deliberately-aged nylon underlay. Combined with raw stitching and an unfinished toe box, the shoes' disembowelment offers a mix of new and old feels to reiterate the series' overarching theme.

Margiela and Reebok's brandings are placed on the shoe's least-disorderly spots, like the insole and tongue. However, a Reebok tag snags a decent spot on the Classic Leather's intentionally incomplete upper.

From tabi InstaPump heels to see-through Classic Leathers to even DMX slip-ons, Margiela and Reebok have proven to be the underrated power couple of sneaker collabs since linking in 2020. And the Margiela x Reebok V2 drop merely refreshes our memory of their silent reign.

