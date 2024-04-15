Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Streets & Reebok’s Sneakers Have Been a Long Time Coming (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

On a record filled with highly quotable lyrics, one of the most memorable from The Streets' critically acclaimed debut album, Original Pirate Material (2002), is: “Let's put on our classics and we'll have a little dance, shall we?"

Now, 22 years since lead singer Mike Skinner gave the Reebok Classic a shout-out on the track Let's Push Things Forward, the cult-favorite British band is releasing its own version of the shoe.

Created with the retailer END., the Reebok x The Streets Classic Leather stays true to the shoe’s iconic look, upgrading it with hits of gold-colored detailing. The Streets’ block letter writing is worked into the sidewalls and on the tongue, matching the gold lace tips.

Meanwhile, on the bottom of the shoe, the band’s signature lighter graphic is printed onto each sneaker’s soles, visible through translucent and gum rubber.

The shoe is available from April 15 via END. launches, releasing in black and white colorways. 

The Streets grew from the golden years of UK Garage, a time in the late '90s and early naughts when Reebok Classics were a staple shoe in the club scene.

Mike Skinner has remained faithful to the storied British sneakers, continuing to wear them regularly and becoming the first UK artist to front a Reebok campaign 19 years ago. 

END.
At the end of last year, the artist even had a pair of Reebok Classics stolen from his feet at a gig, causing a moment of panic where he had to jump in the crowd to retrieve his shoes—don’t worry, he managed to get the shoe back after some tussling but did lose a sock in the process. 

The latest development in The Streets' love affair with the British footwear label is its biggest, the band finally has its own, co-branded pair of Classic Leathers. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
