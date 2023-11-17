JJJJound's Newest Reebok Is a Return to FFFForm

Of all of JJJJound’s Reebok sneaker collaborations — and believe me, there have been a lot of them — its Classic Nylon release back in 2020 remains my favorite by some way.

Since then, JJJJound and Reebok have hooked up on countless occasions, dropping takes on some of the British label’s signature sneakers like the Club C and NPC II.

While they’ve all been well and good (and extremely minimalist, of course), they haven’t quite lived up to the original Classic Nylon that kick started JJJJound’s collaborative Reebok journey. For me, anyway.

However, per JJJJound’s Instagram post on November 17, the two are back in cahoots for Fall/Winter 2023 and, yup, you guessed it, they’re coming in hot with a brand new and very good looking Classic Nylon.

The image shows a birds eye view of grayed out Classic Nylon made up of mesh and suede, which is then contrasted by a slightly off-white and unbranded tongue.

Typical of any JJJJound teaser, the details on said IG post are non-existent with only “JJJJ REEBOK FW23” to go off. In the past, though, similar posts from JJJJound have been followed up with a full reveal soon after, so we likely won’t have to wait long for a full reveal.

Such is JJJJound’s minimalist aesthetic though, it doesn’t take an expert to assume what its new FW23 Reebok Classic Nylon will look like. But then again, perhaps Justin Saunders has a surprise up his sleeve this time around?

Either way, JJJJound and Reebok are back where it all began and serving up a deliciously gray take on the latter's greatest silhouette.