Ain't No Party Like a Marni, No Vacancy Inn, & Highsnobiety Party

The day was 4/20, the sun was slowly setting, and it was Friday eve — it was no better time for Marni and No Vacancy to throw a celebration in honor of the two's latest collaboration (with help from Highsnobiety, of course).

Hosted at Maxfield Los Angeles, the launch event brought out the brands' closest friends in fashion, art, music, and entertainment.

Indeed, the star-studded guest list included names like Victor Cruz, London on Da Track, 24K Goldn, idk, Vic Mensa, and Adesuwa Aighewi, and Brittany Byrd, to name a few. In addition to Highsnobs like our fashion director Sebastian Jean, No Vacancy Inn co-founders Acyde and Brock Korsan also made appearances.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com 1 / 7

As DJs like Siobhan Bell and Benji B spun tunes for the evening, attendees mixed and mingled within the vibrantly-decorated venue surrounded by Marni and No Vacancy Inn's stunning campaign visuals as shot by Derrick Ofosu Boateng.

Pieces from the collection — summer-worthy bucket hats, printed scarves, and fluid coordinates — were also displayed during the celebration, showcasing effortless marriage of No Vacancy Inn's art-meets-fashion tastes and Marni's playful spirit.

In short, you just had to be there. But no worries, that's what this recap is for — to relive the moment in spirit.

In case you're wondering, Marni x No Vacancy Inn collection is now available on Marni and No Vacancy Inn's websites, right on time for the warmer seasons.

