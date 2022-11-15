Marni & Veja Put Marker to Sneaker Once More

Brand: Marni x Veja

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Model: Veja V-10 and V-15

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Release: October 20, 2022

Editor's Notes: Once again, Veja and Marni prove that coloring inside the lines doesn't have to be boring. The eco-conscious sneaker giant and luxury label have reprised their collaboration to release a second round of vibrant, graphic kicks.

Veja offers its low-top V-10 and high-top V-15 — minimalist, nearly all-white models — to Marni, chromatic king. The shoes, essentially blank canvases, are experiments in color and pattern waiting to happen. Marni takes full advantage of this opportunity, treating both models like coloring books.

Much like Veja and Marni's first rodeo, each sneaker panel is "colored in" with marker-like scribbles: the heel is washed in blue, the tongue in purple, the toe in seafoam green, and etcetera. For the less color-inclined, a second colorway is covered in all-black marks.

Not in the market for a new pair of sneakers? Veja and Marni prove that a set of colored sharpies are all you need to liven up those white tennis shoes sitting in the back of your closet.