Martha Stewart Covers 'SI' Swimsuit Issue at 81 Years Young

Originally ideated as eye candy for the boomer generation, Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue is now a title out of time. Fortunately, the editors at SI have made the enlightened decision to have fun with the Swimsuit Issue and invite the queen of the domestic goddesses, Martha Stewart, to be one of its three cover stars.
At 81-years-young, Martha Stewart is enjoying a bit of a renaissance: she's flexing Chrome Hearts on the red carpet; she's posing "nude" on Instagram; she's fanning the flames of Pete Davidson dating rumors; she's even getting her own streetwear collabs.
Whoever's working with Martha to keep her hip clearly knows their stuff — the Swimsuit Issue cover story is only her latest step towards pop culture dominance.
Stewart becomes the eldest Swimsuit Issue cover star in Sports Illustrated history, demonstrating the power of a little bare skin.
Sex does indeed sell and what better way to get the people talking about Martha Stewart's patient approach to home economics in today's fast-paced, high-tech than giving her a saucy magazine cover?
"One of my mottos for many years has been, when you’re through changing, you’re through," Stewart told the New York Times on May 15, the day her shoot was published online.
"Actually this was a rather large challenge. I had to make sure I was ready to pose in a bathing suit. It took a bit of vanity but also a bit of confidence. I thought, 'If I’m feeling good enough physically and mentally to do such a thing, I’m up for it.'"
Who else but Martha?
Especially in a society where attractiveness is predicated on youth, it's pleasant to see a media outlet typically indicative of these pillars upon which societal norms are built recontextualizing itself with a more thoughtful approach. Surely, it'll be one of the most popular Swimsuit Issues in contemporary history.
If you're one of the old fogeys horrified by progressive attitudes towards sex and sexuality, fear not. There are still 27 other women in the latest Swimsuit Issue and Stewart is joined by fellow cover stars Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, and Kim Petras.
But by our count, Martha Stweart's cover is easily the most interesting. Fresh air is always far more refreshing.