Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Martha Stewart Covers 'SI' Swimsuit Issue at 81 Years Young

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Originally ideated as eye candy for the boomer generation, Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue is now a title out of time. Fortunately, the editors at SI have made the enlightened decision to have fun with the Swimsuit Issue and invite the queen of the domestic goddesses, Martha Stewart, to be one of its three cover stars.

At 81-years-young, Martha Stewart is enjoying a bit of a renaissance: she's flexing Chrome Hearts on the red carpet; she's posing "nude" on Instagram; she's fanning the flames of Pete Davidson dating rumors; she's even getting her own streetwear collabs.

Whoever's working with Martha to keep her hip clearly knows their stuff — the Swimsuit Issue cover story is only her latest step towards pop culture dominance.

Stewart becomes the eldest Swimsuit Issue cover star in Sports Illustrated history, demonstrating the power of a little bare skin.

Sex does indeed sell and what better way to get the people talking about Martha Stewart's patient approach to home economics in today's fast-paced, high-tech than giving her a saucy magazine cover?

"One of my mottos for many years has been, when you’re through changing, you’re through," Stewart told the New York Times on May 15, the day her shoot was published online.

"Actually this was a rather large challenge. I had to make sure I was ready to pose in a bathing suit. It took a bit of vanity but also a bit of confidence. I thought, 'If I’m feeling good enough physically and mentally to do such a thing, I’m up for it.'"

Who else but Martha?

Especially in a society where attractiveness is predicated on youth, it's pleasant to see a media outlet typically indicative of these pillars upon which societal norms are built recontextualizing itself with a more thoughtful approach. Surely, it'll be one of the most popular Swimsuit Issues in contemporary history.

If you're one of the old fogeys horrified by progressive attitudes towards sex and sexuality, fear not. There are still 27 other women in the latest Swimsuit Issue and Stewart is joined by fellow cover stars Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, and Kim Petras.

But by our count, Martha Stweart's cover is easily the most interesting. Fresh air is always far more refreshing.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    No More Sneakers: Kanye Is Just Wearing Socks Now

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    WTF Is Going On With Kanye's New YEEZY Shoes?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Why fragment design Will Never Die

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jorts and Timbs? Suddenly We're Back in 90s New York

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Martha Stewart Covers 'SI' Swimsuit Issue at 81 Years Young

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Aw Hell Nah, Even the Vacuum Is Wearing Denim

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023