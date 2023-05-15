Martha Stewart Covers 'SI' Swimsuit Issue at 81 Years Young

SEE CAPTION INFORMATION AT BOTTOM OF RESTRICTIONS COVER PHOTO RESTRICTIONS NORTH AMERICA usage only for the promotion of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Credit: Ruven Afanador / Sports Illustrated Caption must include the words "on newsstands May 18”. Mandatory link back to swimsuit.si.com with all use. Watermark must be shown in its entirety and visible at all times (Including social media use) ALL INTERNATIONAL VIDEO AND PHOTO USE MUST BE CLEARED THROUGH SI CONTENT MANAGEMENT: pkalliat@authentic.com FOR USE BROLL is for broadcast use only and cannot be used online. You may find embeddable video for online use at swimsuit.si.com. Broadcast Restrictions: -One-time broadcast-use only. - All online video must be embedded from SI’s player. - SI logo must be clearly visible. - Mandatory credit: SPORTS ILLUSTRATED must be visible on-screen for the duration the video is shown. - Must verbally or on-screen state: “See more at swimsuit.si.com. The issue is on newsstands, May 18.” - All international video use must be cleared through SI Content Management: pkalliat@authentic.com Print Restrictions: - One-time print use only – ends June 15, 2023 - No more than two photos may be used in addition to the cover(s). - SI logo watermark must be clearly visible. - Mandatory photo credit: Ruven Afanador / Sports Illustrated - Caption must include “See more at swimsuit.si.com. The issue is on newsstands May 18” - All international photo use must be cleared through SI Content Management: pkalliat@authentic.com Online Restrictions: - Usage ends June 15, 2023 - SI logo watermark must be clearly visible. - No more than two photos may be used in addition to the cover. - Mandatory photo credit: Ruven Afanador / Sports Illustrated - Caption must include “On newsstands May 18” - Mandatory link back to swimsuit.si.com. - All international photo use must be cleared through SI Content Management: pkalliat@authentic.com Social Media Restrictions: - Must include

Originally ideated as eye candy for the boomer generation, Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue is now a title out of time. Fortunately, the editors at SI have made the enlightened decision to have fun with the Swimsuit Issue and invite the queen of the domestic goddesses, Martha Stewart, to be one of its three cover stars.

At 81-years-young, Martha Stewart is enjoying a bit of a renaissance: she's flexing Chrome Hearts on the red carpet; she's posing "nude" on Instagram; she's fanning the flames of Pete Davidson dating rumors; she's even getting her own streetwear collabs.

Whoever's working with Martha to keep her hip clearly knows their stuff — the Swimsuit Issue cover story is only her latest step towards pop culture dominance.

Stewart becomes the eldest Swimsuit Issue cover star in Sports Illustrated history, demonstrating the power of a little bare skin.

Sex does indeed sell and what better way to get the people talking about Martha Stewart's patient approach to home economics in today's fast-paced, high-tech than giving her a saucy magazine cover?

"One of my mottos for many years has been, when you’re through changing, you’re through," Stewart told the New York Times on May 15, the day her shoot was published online.

"Actually this was a rather large challenge. I had to make sure I was ready to pose in a bathing suit. It took a bit of vanity but also a bit of confidence. I thought, 'If I’m feeling good enough physically and mentally to do such a thing, I’m up for it.'"

Who else but Martha?

Especially in a society where attractiveness is predicated on youth, it's pleasant to see a media outlet typically indicative of these pillars upon which societal norms are built recontextualizing itself with a more thoughtful approach. Surely, it'll be one of the most popular Swimsuit Issues in contemporary history.

If you're one of the old fogeys horrified by progressive attitudes towards sex and sexuality, fear not. There are still 27 other women in the latest Swimsuit Issue and Stewart is joined by fellow cover stars Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, and Kim Petras.

But by our count, Martha Stweart's cover is easily the most interesting. Fresh air is always far more refreshing.