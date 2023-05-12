Sign up to never miss a drop
Janelle Monae Is Finally Going Viral & All It Took Was Some Nudity

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Janelle Monae is one of the all-time greats. She's an extraordinarily talented musician who also happens to be an exceptional actor and one of the few people capable of consistently lighting up every red carpet she graces.

She ought to go viral every other day but, turns out that she has to show a little skin to really take off. Maybe a lot of skin.

On May 11, Janelle Monae was performing to a lively audience when, mid-song, she lifted her shirt and flashed her boobs to the crowd. Naturally, she became the top story on Twitter post-haste.

Under a microscope, you could view this as a stunt intended to drum up attention for The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monae's just-announced new album (very appropriate name).

But, taken as a whole, Monae's concert flash is simply a good thing.

Janelle Monae is one of the celebrities leading the charge in favor of sex positivity, which only serves to better the world. Anyone this comfortable in her own skin is an inspiration for the rest of us.

Wouldn't society be improved if we all felt as good about ourselves as Janelle Monae clearly feels?

Of course, Twitter was less moved by the idea of Janelle Monae's body representing a greater good and more moved by, well, Monae's body

There was also, frustratingly, a swift overreaction from the puritanical conservatism that plagues nearly every conversation about self-love.

Happily, though, the loudest voices were in defense of Janelle Monae because, uh, it's her body and she can do whatever the hell she wants with it?

Anyone overly sensitive that a woman willingly showed a tit needs to either get over themselves or unplug their computer. It's 2023, ya'll, people can get nude if they wanna.

Janelle Monae's concert flash occurs mere days after she shut down the 2023 Met Gala with yet another amazing Thom Browne look.

Unlike her previous Thom Browne outfits, though — Janelle Monae has singularly worn more Thom Browne than most of the planet — Monae's 2023 Met Gala look was a transforming trompe l'oiel masterpiece that was revealed to be a wireframe shell hidden beneath piles of "clothes."

When her carapace was revealed, Monae stormed the Met Gala wearing little more than a bikini and big boots, guaranteeing one of the 2023's most memorable red carpet looks (if not ever).

Later, at the Met Gala afterparties, Monae stripped down even further, wearing nothing but her fancy bikini top and bottoms as she danced atop counters and stole the show.

Point being, there's never a bad reason to talk about Janelle Monae.

If the conversation can only get started when it's inspired by her bare body, so be it — all the better to give Monae more of the spotlight.

