It’s True — Martha Stewart Wants Pete Davidson...on Her Podcast

Martha Stewart is looking to make Pete Davidson her next partner, well, business partner, that is.

As she celebrated the opening of her restaurant, The Bedford, in Vegas, Stewart told an outlet that the Saturday Night Live alum is like "the son [she] never had."

"[Pete Davidson] is a charming boy who is finding his way," she adds. "I've invited him to come on my podcast, and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."

Unlike Kim Kardashian, Stewart isn't interested in finding out about Davidson's BDE (well, not right now, at least).

Fresh off a linkup with Anti Social Social Club, Stewart is interested in Davidson as her next collaborator on her podcast.

Perhaps, this Stewart x Davidson collab will reveal the outcome of the comedian's Kim Kardashian-dedicated tattoos. The internet already has some guesses.

In May, Martha Stewart and Pete Davidson's romance rumors started as a social media joke in response to a group photo of Stewart, Davidson, and Kardashian at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

In the flick, Stewart boldly caressed Pete Davidson's hand as they stood next to his then-girlfriend Kardashian.

The smile on Davidson's face tells me he was perfectly fine caught between the lifestyle icon and the girlboss expert.

Stewart later recalled the exclusive fête of PDA, saying she had a "lovely time" with the "unlikely" yet "cute" pair.

After referring to Davidson as "homely" and "skinny," Stewart gushed over the actor-comedian, calling him that "charming" word again along with "adorable" and "funny."

The rumors are true: Davidson truly has a way with the industry's leading ladies.

Following Kardashian and Davidson's breakup, the internet hilariously shipped — Gen Z's way of saying they want two people to become an item – Pete Davidson and nearly everyone, including big suit connoisseur Nathan Fielder, Queen Elizabeth II, and of course, Martha Stewart.

I didn't peg a Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson coupling on my 2022 bingo card. So, I'm certainly not saying a Martha Stewart and Davidson romance can't happen.

However, the only flame sparking between Stewart and Davidson is a professional one (for now).