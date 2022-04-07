Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Forget the Golfing, I Only Watch the Masters For Caddies' Jumpsuits

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
I grew up in a neighborhood that was a pretty reasonable drive to the local golf course and, as a child, would often accompany my dad when he occasionally played nine holes with buddies, cigars in tow. This instilled in me a natural loathing of the world's slowest sport and became an excruciating exercise in waiting to see which of the guys would get sunburnt first so we could mercifully depart the greens for Quiznos.

A couple decades later, I can't really say that I'm a much bigger fan of golf though I did enjoy watching Tiger the other year. But, then again, who isn't a Tiger fan these days? Besides his ex-wife, I suppose.

But even the big man himself can't get me to watch The Masters, an annual pantheon of golf pageantry dedicated to the best players in the... Zzzzzzzzzzz.

Sorry folks, unless it's Mario Golf, it just ain't for me.

That being said, I only just noticed the incredibly excellent white jumpsuits worn by the Masters caddies. Loose enough to be a proper all-in-one (jumpsuits should be baggy, dammit) and gracefully accented by green numbers and Masters branding, these things are cool AF.

I mean, there's an inherent ease that comes with wearing workwear-y garms outside of the traditional contexts and its especially satisfying to see dudes running around a lush golf course in hardy coveralls.

Available from the well-named Caddie Uniform website, the spiffy white jumpsuits will make you look like a golf butler for the small price of $119. You can even get it personalized (though no one will believe you're Tiger's caddy with or without "Woods" printed on the back).

Golfer Russell Henley, wife Teil Duncan, and kids
Getty Images / Jamie Squire
Golf-y fashion is having a moment with or without the jumpsuits but they're a special Masters tradition that is worth keeping around, in my humble opinion.

They were first used in the '30s during the first Masters games, ensuring a crisp uniform look that complemented the outfits worn by bougie-ass golfers playing a frivolous game during the Great Depression.

By the '80s, Augusta National Golf Club — the home course of the Masters — had kept its dress codes for golfers and caddies in place since the early days but it loosened up expectations for the outfits worn by golfers (only a little bit — someone already got in trouble for wearing shorts).

Caddies still have to wear the jumpsuit which, again, I think is cool and looks better than the usual golf gear, anyways.

2021 Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau
Getty Images / Jamie Squire
The numbers printed on each jumpsuit match the ones assigned to golfers as they check into registration except for #1, given to the caddie who accompanies the defending champ onto the green.

Unlike the Masters' famous green jacket awarded to each year's winner (alongside a massive cash purse), which has to be handed off next year to the new victor, the winning caddie gets to keep their jumpsuit forever.

Cool! Not quite as nice as getting that fat stack of cash but definitely a better prize than some preppy green blazer.

I mean, you could paint the house wearing the jumpsuit — can't do nothin' in a blazer.

Nowadays, the famous white jumpsuits are still worn by caddies but also by friends and family.

A cute tradition made even better when a golfer comes correct with a head cover like Patrick Cantley in the above pic.

Still won't get me to sit through a whole game but can't deny that those are some sharp-dressed caddies.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
