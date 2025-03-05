Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Design Hub Debuting Kiko Kostadinov Chairs & sacai Cafés

Written by Aerin Daniel in Culture
Celia Spenard-Ko
1 / 2

There are many self-described "design salons" that purport to showcase all the best and newest from the worlds of architecture, interior design, industrial design, and all that. Rarely are they anything more than a showcase for labels wealthy enough to buy their way in.

But, with a progressive fashion twist, MATTER and SHAPE asserts that it has something fresh to say.

Shop Stylish Home-Goods

Born of WSN director Matthieu Pinet — that's WSN the trade-show organizer, not WSN the trend-forecasting agency — and shaped by fashion writer Dan Thawley, MATTER and SHAPE is only a few years old but its provocative mix of fashion talent, old-guard design, and "high-low" pricing has brought it ample acclaim.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

MATTER and SHAPE is already looking to expand internationally, said Thawley in a recent interview.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For now, though, MATTER and SHAPE is still hosted in a giant Parisian garden, a placid balm to the rush of March's Paris Fashion Week. Its 50+ exhibitors include established names like FLOS and Byredo alongside some stylish surprises.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Bulgarian/British designer Kiko Kostadinov is here, for instance, presenting angular furnishings created with Slovenia's Soft Baroque.

sacai is too, having participated in the previous MATTER and SHAPE alongside folks like Rick Owens and Fendi heiress Delfina Delettrez Fendi. (Instead of tangible goods, sacai is lending its name to the event's restaurant)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And the shape of the 2025 season's space was overseen by Willo Perron, the much-sought creative director who recently guided the redesign of Stüssy's New York flagship store.

These are names that reach beyond the oft-insular design world, indicative of why MATTER and SHAPE attracts these talents and why it's timed for fashion week rather than, say, Art Basel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Whereas many of these sorts of hobnob-y design happenings posture as cutting-edge but are really self-flatteringly stale, MATTER and SHAPE hones in on youth, newness, and an intriguing mélange of participants.

For instance, Zara Home, one of the most accessible names in interior, is weighing in on the on-site eatery alongside buzzy culinary outlet We Are Ona, which often works with luxury labels like ALAÏA. There's also an open-mindedness to fresh POVs, hence why Kostadinov's chairs are here alongside APARTAMENTO magazines, indie silversmiths, and the usual century-old European family labels.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This balance gives MATTER and SHAPE an edge.

It won't singularly introduce egalitarian warmth to conventionally exclusive design conferences — an issue inescapable for any industry associated with big bucks and bigger egos — but MATTER and SHAPE's mix offers it something better: Crossover appeal.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Who doesn't want to dine out, sacai-style?

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

adidasJapan
$145.00
Available in:
42 2/343 1/34444 2/346
Human MadeZip-Up Work Jacket
$590.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Museum of Peace & QuietWordmark Boat Tote
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From Nike to Reebok, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Kiko Kostadinov Brings Back Tabi-Toed ASICS in the Best Way
    • Sneakers
  • Fox Racing Wants to Be a Fashion Brand. So, It Brought In Kiko Kostadinov
    • Style
  • From New Balance to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Kiko Kostadinov’s Low-Key Second Brand Made an Air Max-Flavored ASICS
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • In Thick Velvet, Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 Is a True Textural Treat
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Absurdly Elderly Allerdale Sneaker Is a Dad Shoe Masterpiece
    • Sneakers
  • Living on the Edge With Courrèges (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • The Best Collection UNDERCOVER Ever Produced Is Born Again, 20 Years Later
    • Style
  • Why Is Our Legacy’s Super-Flat Shoe the Ultimate Non-Sneaker Sneaker?
    • Sneakers
  • This Design Hub Debuting Kiko Kostadinov Chairs & sacai Cafés
    • Culture
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now