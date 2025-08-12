BB Trickz' Plans for Kiko Kostadinov's Beats Pill? A Bespoke Playlist (EXCLUSIVE)

Kiko Kostadinov, the boundary-smashing designer, has his own Beats Pill, and BB Trickz already has plans for the stylish speaker.

The Spanish musician, who stars in Kostadinov's Beats Pill campaign, made a playlist for the collaborative speaker that best reflects its sonic capabilities. Her picks include songs ranging from a Justin Bieber Swag track to timeless Cher bops (real).

"This is a mix of what I've been into lately," BB Trickz tells us. "We played it on set while shooting the campaign."

Kiko Kostadinov's Beats Pill collaboration is yet another example of how Kostadinov interweaves personal narrative into the otherwise everyday. Inspired by his Bulgarian roots, the collaborative Beats Pill comes wrapped in a custom pattern inspired by Kostadinov's upbringing.

Most intriguingly, the portable speaker also features a braided lanyard, which nods to the ceremonial threads found in Bulgarian folk tradition.

Underneath Kiko's personal touch, expect all the classic Pill capabilities including 24-hour-plus battery life and powerful sound that's been kicking for over a decade now.

With the Kiko collaboration, Beats only deepens its relationship with fashion. The brand has already linked with several big names over the years like Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, Stüssy, and Wacko Maria.

At the same time, Kiko has already mastering clothes making, great ASICS shoes, and not-your-typical hats.

Now, the designer's coming for the audio game, too, and BB Trickz is on board.

The Kiko Kostadinov x Beats Pill will release on August 15 on the fashion brand's website for $149.99 in the signature "Kiko gray" colorway.

