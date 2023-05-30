MMW's Nike Slides Are a Trypophobic's Nightmare

Brand: 1017 ALYX 9SM MMW x Nike

Model: Zoom 005 Slide

Release Date: June 9

Price: $190 USD

Buy: Nike & ALYX

Editor’s Notes: Matthew M. Williams’ Nike 005 Slide is back for summer following a successful 2022 roll out (or is it a slide in?) and it’s looking better than ever.

An official Nike silhouette conceived by Williams in 2021, the 005 — which originally landed in “Light Bone” and black colorways midway through last year — is the ultimate poolside slip-on thanks to its perforated upper and drainage holes under foot.

Landing in two distinct hues of “Dark Khaki” (which has a pleasing ombre-style finish) and a vibrant “Volt”, the silhouette’s build remains unchanged from last year’s debut, which means more double-stacked foam soles, more MMW logos, and perforations galore.

Williams — who is rumored to be dating model Gigi Hadid following some cozy encounters at this year’s Met Gala — first teased the 005 Slide as a part of his label 1017 ALYX 9SM’s Spring/Summer 2023 presentation at Milan Fashion Week.

The initial release had me ready to replace my dog-chewed Crocs in an instant, although the 005 Slide's $190 USD price tag meant I had to settle with a less-than-pleasing rubber footwear rotation.

Nevertheless, the silhouette is back this summer and coming in hot on June 9, with the same retail price and while, yes, that may well cost a little more than your average summer slide, just remember: this isn’t just any other summer slide: it’s an MMW Nike Zoom 005 summer slide. There's a difference.