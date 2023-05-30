Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

MMW's Nike Slides Are a Trypophobic's Nightmare

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
1 / 2

Brand: 1017 ALYX 9SM MMW x Nike

Model: Zoom 005 Slide

Release Date: June 9

Price: $190 USD

Buy: Nike & ALYX

Editor’s Notes: Matthew M. Williams’ Nike 005 Slide is back for summer following a successful 2022 roll out (or is it a slide in?) and it’s looking better than ever.

An official Nike silhouette conceived by Williams in 2021, the 005 — which originally landed in “Light Bone” and black colorways midway through last year — is the ultimate poolside slip-on thanks to its perforated upper and drainage holes under foot.

Landing in two distinct hues of “Dark Khaki” (which has a pleasing ombre-style finish) and a vibrant “Volt”, the silhouette’s build remains unchanged from last year’s debut, which means more double-stacked foam soles, more MMW logos, and perforations galore.

Williams — who is rumored to be dating model Gigi Hadid following some cozy encounters at this year’s Met Gala — first teased the 005 Slide as a part of his label 1017 ALYX 9SM’s Spring/Summer 2023 presentation at Milan Fashion Week.

1 / 6

The initial release had me ready to replace my dog-chewed Crocs in an instant, although the 005 Slide's $190 USD price tag meant I had to settle with a less-than-pleasing rubber footwear rotation.

Nevertheless, the silhouette is back this summer and coming in hot on June 9, with the same retail price and while, yes, that may well cost a little more than your average summer slide, just remember: this isn’t just any other summer slide: it’s an MMW Nike Zoom 005 summer slide. There's a difference.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jae Tips' Saucony Collab Is Now Savage-Certified

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jacquemus' Latest Nike Collab Isn't Quite What We Expected

    Sneakers
  • brit pop feature Stone Island blur burberry

    Stone Island, Kate Moss & Blur: How Britpop Brought Casuals Style to the Masses

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Billie Eilish's Style Critics Are "F*@king Bozos"

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    We've Taken Saucony's ProGrid Triumph 4 Back to The 2000s

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023