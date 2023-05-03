Gigi Hadid & Matthew M Williams Are a Thing?!

Let’s get right into it: Matthew M Williams and Gigi Hadid are apparently dating!

Rumor has it that the Givenchy creative director and the 28 year old model soft-launched their new relationship at this year’s Met Gala after walking the red carpet arm-in-arm.

Sure, designers arriving at major events linking with models they work with isn’t anything new, but to sit with their hands on each other’s thighs en route to the Met? That’s a whole different story.

This specific image, where both Williams and Gigi were wearing Givenchy (of course), made it onto the former’s grid and has since garnered almost 65k likes — a hella higher than any of the designer’s other IG posts.

Of course these rumors are exactly that at this stage: rumors, but neither Williams or Gigi have released anything to the contrary, so we’ll roll with our favorite thesis for now.

Earlier this year Gigi was featured in the Spring/Summer 2023 campaign for Givenchy which only adds fuel to the dating fire and, if we’re being frank, they look damn good together too.

Gigi-lliams? Matt-gigi? Hadi-lliams? I’m not entirely sure what their couple title will be just yet, so let’s call it a work in progress for now.