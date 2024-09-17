Nike’s Skull-Wielding Dunks Are Nightmare Fuel

Spooky season is fast approaching and Nike is gearing up for the festivities with an appropriately spooky pair of Nike Dunks.

In previous years, this has meant the American sportswear giant is dressing up its classic sneakers with glow-in-the-dark details or the odd jack-o-lantern decoration. You know? The type of fun Halloween-inspired designs that aren’t going to creep out any trick-or-treaters on October 31. However, its latest Halloween dunk is genuinely scary.

Early photos of a reported Nike Dunk scheduled to release for Halloween 2024 feature a 3D skull emerging from the toe box.

The ghostly figure looks to be trapped behind the black-colored fabric of the sneaker's toe box. It is, even for a Halloween-themed sneaker, a scary sight.

Yellow cracked leather overlays also feature across the sneaker alongside a gum sole, however, it’s hard to concentrate on them when there’s a skull staring you in the face.

As is typical for Nike, these aren’t the only sneakers it has in store for Halloween. There are some equally terrifying Jordan 1s reportedly on the way!

Images of an all-black Jordan 1 low with spider-themed details and light-up eyes on its padded tongue have recently started circulating. Finished with a glow-in-the-dark sole, these light-up sneakers will cause a fright in the dark. Fortunately, Nike is also preparing a more playful Book 1 sneaker and skeleton-themed Kobe 5s for those who want less petrifying Halloween sneakers.

As the spooky season fast approaches, Nike is doubling down on all things spooky.