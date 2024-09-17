Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Skull-Wielding Dunks Are Nightmare Fuel

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Spooky season is fast approaching and Nike is gearing up for the festivities with an appropriately spooky pair of Nike Dunks. 

In previous years, this has meant the American sportswear giant is dressing up its classic sneakers with glow-in-the-dark details or the odd jack-o-lantern decoration. You know? The type of fun Halloween-inspired designs that aren’t going to creep out any trick-or-treaters on October 31. However, its latest Halloween dunk is genuinely scary.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Early photos of a reported Nike Dunk scheduled to release for Halloween 2024 feature a 3D skull emerging from the toe box. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The ghostly figure looks to be trapped behind the black-colored fabric of the sneaker's toe box. It is, even for a Halloween-themed sneaker, a scary sight. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Yellow cracked leather overlays also feature across the sneaker alongside a gum sole, however, it’s hard to concentrate on them when there’s a skull staring you in the face. 

As is typical for Nike, these aren’t the only sneakers it has in store for Halloween. There are some equally terrifying Jordan 1s reportedly on the way!

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Images of an all-black Jordan 1 low with spider-themed details and light-up eyes on its padded tongue have recently started circulating. Finished with a glow-in-the-dark sole, these light-up sneakers will cause a fright in the dark. Fortunately, Nike is also preparing a more playful Book 1 sneaker and skeleton-themed Kobe 5s for those who want less petrifying Halloween sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As the spooky season fast approaches, Nike is doubling down on all things spooky.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
asicsGEL-QUANTUM KINETIC Dark Sepia/Black
$285.00
Available in:
Several sizes
ROALong Sleeve Graphic Demitasse
$145.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Sant Ambroeus x HighsnobietyWool Logo Cap Dark Brown
$60.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Don't Sleep on Nike's Wonderfully Floral "Wizard of Oz" Dunks
    • Sneakers
  • Sha'Carri's Olympics 'Fit Is a Slam (Nike) Dunk
    • Style
  • Nike's Dropping a...Wonderful "Wizard of Oz" Skate Shoe?
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Rarest Dunks Might Not Be Rare Much Longer
    • Sneakers
  • The Wait for Futura's Long-Awaited Dunks Is Over
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Eastpak’s Resist’r Case Is as Tough as It Is Stylish
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Nike’s Skull-Wielding Dunks Are Nightmare Fuel
    • Sneakers
  • Finding Hidden Vintage Gems Online Has Never Been Easier
    • Style
  • Nike’s Legendary Football Boot Lives On, In Sneaker Form
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Beefed-Up Flyknit Sneakers Just Got Better (& Earthy)
    • Sneakers
  • 2024's Nike Air Jordans En Revue
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now