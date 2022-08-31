Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Matthew Williams' 1017 ALYX 9SM Nike Slides Are Here

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers
Brand: 1017 ALYX 9SM MMW x Nike

Model: Zoom 005 Slide

Release Date: September 9

Price: TBC

Buy: alyxstudio.com

Editor’s Notes:

Let’s not beat around the bush: Matthew M. Williams' 1017 ALYX 9SM Nike Slides are absolutely wild.

From the moment they were teased as a part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, foam heads globally (including myself) have been on tenterhooks, patiently awaiting the holy release info.

Alas, no more than three months on and it’s finally here.

As it happens, my dog decided to chew through my Crocs earlier this week, so the timing couldn’t be any better. Officially confirmed by the brand, the highly-anticipated 1017 ALYX 9SM MMW Nike Zoom Slide 005 is set to drop exclusively via ALYX STUDIO on September 9.

Arriving in two understated colorways of “Light Bone” or black, the sleek slip-on comes equipped with an airy foam upper, perforations to keep the feet sweat-free and drainage holes under foot to keep the foot dry.

A dual-foam outsole is the cherry on the big foam cake and houses a stability plate that the brand promises to deliver comfort of the highest order, while a branded carry bag that comes with every purchase is perfect for those times you want to, well, carry your shoes in a branded bag.

ALYX’s Nike collab was also teased alongside its mainline Mono Boot offering at MFW, something Highsnobiety’s Jake Silbert described as a “grown-up iteration of Williams' 1017 ALYX 9SM Mono Slip.”

While haters are gonna hate on anything made of foam nowadays (and seemingly anything that kinda resembles a YEEZY), I can say with certainty that 1017 ALYX 9SM MMW’s Nike Zoom Slide 005 is an absolute banger. Period.

