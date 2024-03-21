Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Pharrell Inspired the World's Rarest Timbs (EXCLUSIVE)

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti
1 / 2
Mattias Gollin

There are exclusive shoe drops and then there’s the very, extremely exclusive Timberland 6" boots designed by Mattias Gollin. Only five pairs of Gollin's custom Timberland boot, offered in wheat and all-black colorways and drenched in glistening finery, will ever be produced. They're simply too nice to exist.

Doused in carefully-placed Swarovski crystals and pearls and shrouded by a removable logo overlay, Gollin made what are probably the fanciest Timbs in the world, built on top of an actual Timberland 6" work boot. And, yes, they're real: they were created in collaboration with Timberland Europe.

However, THE TIMBS, as they are known, are not for everyone. But they might be for you.

Only the most dedicated (and wealthy) humans can get their hands on a set. Timberland-crazed Drake and 2 Chainz are among the lucky owners of the wheat-colored pairs, leaving only two remaining for some fashionable, lucky bidder.

1 / 13
@champagnepapi

And, yes, I said bidder. Both the wheat and never before seen (until now) black pairs of Gollin's Timbs will soon be available to bid for exclusively on HYP's website where you can expect them to command prices of... lots and lots of money. Probably.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As for where Gollin got the idea for his fancy Timbs, where do you think?

The artist recently wrote on Instagram that he was inspired by Pharrell Williams’ recent Louis Vuitton x Timberland boot collab, which yielded arguably the fanciest 6" boots to date. Until now.

Williams’ Timbs are fancy AF as well, of course, though they lean into a traditional Timberland vibe.

Gollin's pearl and crystal-swathed boots are way more out of this world and may end up to be even harder to own in the long run. All it takes is money (or fame) to get Pharrell's LV Timbs; Gollin's Timbs are exclusive to the highest bidder.

Gollin’s creations are always very cool, like custom adidas Sambas that wear literal wings and a higher-top version of the just-released MSCHF Timbs. There sure are a lot of wild Timbs out and about these days, hm?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Gollin Timberlands and everything he touches are legit art. But unless you hang out with Drake, you might never get to see them in person. Get those bidding fingers ready.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M1906RRD
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Fucking Awesome
Harrington Jacket
$230
Image on Highsnobiety
Acne Studios
Logo Cap
$210
We Recommend
  • MSCHF's "Timbs" Just Got Brutal
    • Sneakers
  • Veneda Carter's Gorgeously Glazed Timbs Are Returning
    • Sneakers
  • Louis Vuitton's Timberland Boot Is Pure Pharrell
    • Sneakers
  • Je T'imbs: How Timberland Made Itself Fashion Week's Biggest Thing
    • Sneakers
  • Pharrell's LV Timbs Are Luxury Workwear at Its Finest
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Pharrell Inspired the World's Rarest Timbs (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • The Sonny Angels to Snoopy Pipeline
    • Culture
  • Rainbow Rims: Shopping Sunnies by Lens Color
    • Style
  • The North Face's New UNDERCOVER Collab Is Even Better Than Its First
    • Style
  • The North Face, New Balance, & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • MSCHF: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About The Art Collective
    • Culture

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024