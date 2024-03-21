Pharrell Inspired the World's Rarest Timbs (EXCLUSIVE)

There are exclusive shoe drops and then there’s the very, extremely exclusive Timberland 6" boots designed by Mattias Gollin. Only five pairs of Gollin's custom Timberland boot, offered in wheat and all-black colorways and drenched in glistening finery, will ever be produced. They're simply too nice to exist.

Doused in carefully-placed Swarovski crystals and pearls and shrouded by a removable logo overlay, Gollin made what are probably the fanciest Timbs in the world, built on top of an actual Timberland 6" work boot. And, yes, they're real: they were created in collaboration with Timberland Europe.

However, THE TIMBS, as they are known, are not for everyone. But they might be for you.

Only the most dedicated (and wealthy) humans can get their hands on a set. Timberland-crazed Drake and 2 Chainz are among the lucky owners of the wheat-colored pairs, leaving only two remaining for some fashionable, lucky bidder.

And, yes, I said bidder. Both the wheat and never before seen (until now) black pairs of Gollin's Timbs will soon be available to bid for exclusively on HYP's website where you can expect them to command prices of... lots and lots of money. Probably.

As for where Gollin got the idea for his fancy Timbs, where do you think?

The artist recently wrote on Instagram that he was inspired by Pharrell Williams’ recent Louis Vuitton x Timberland boot collab, which yielded arguably the fanciest 6" boots to date. Until now.

Williams’ Timbs are fancy AF as well, of course, though they lean into a traditional Timberland vibe.

Gollin's pearl and crystal-swathed boots are way more out of this world and may end up to be even harder to own in the long run. All it takes is money (or fame) to get Pharrell's LV Timbs; Gollin's Timbs are exclusive to the highest bidder.

Gollin’s creations are always very cool, like custom adidas Sambas that wear literal wings and a higher-top version of the just-released MSCHF Timbs. There sure are a lot of wild Timbs out and about these days, hm?

The Gollin Timberlands and everything he touches are legit art. But unless you hang out with Drake, you might never get to see them in person. Get those bidding fingers ready.