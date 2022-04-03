Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Behold, the Best (& Most Explosive) Reactions to McDonald’s Spicy Sprite

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

April Fools Day, or April 1, brought out usual suspects like Lil Nas X, who tricked us into thinking Rihanna would be giving us new music (how silly of us for falling for that). But sorry, Lil Nas X, this year's April Fools' crown goes to Sprite and the fake canned spicy McDonald's Sprite.

On April 1, Sprite posted a photo of a Limited Edition McDonald's Spicy Sprite can on Twitter and said, "It hits different."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

For those who aren't familiar with the McDonald's Sprite banter, people often point out how the fast-food chain's Sprite packs a "spicier" kick compared to the branded beverage carried by other stockists.

Hilarious claims even go as far as to say the drink is "powerful" off taste alone.

So, of course, the mere thought of a canned McDonald's Sprite resulted in endless internet reactions, where tweeters pointed out the almighty soda's potentially detonator-worthy contents.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
McDonald's even joined in on the April Fools' Day jesting, commenting under the mock graphic, "Brian from legal is going to freak when he sees this."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Even the UNO game Twitter account replied to the Mickey D's Sprite can, asking, "why is it spicy?" Sprite turns around with a clever clapback, asking, "Since we're asking questions, why can't we stack in UNO?"

Can I just say: I live for the sassy Twitter account managers of the food and beverage brands. It's peak social media comedy, in my opinion.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Sprite later informed users that the spicy Sprite is indeed a joke, saying, "Now y'all know we can't REALLY repackage lightning."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

So, there you have it — McDonald's Spicy Sprite is not getting a canned version (or is it?).

In all honesty, the canned McDonald's Spicy Sprite looks legit. With the popularity of the McDonald's beverage and even people wanting to buy the Spicy Sprite in a can, I don't see why Sprite and McDonald's wouldn't drop it for real.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

If McDonald's Spicy Sprite in a can becomes a real thing, just know: it's sure to be an explosive year ahead.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
