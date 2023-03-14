Megan Thee Stallion Is Bach & Better

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

After a brief hiatus following the chaos of The State of California vs Daystar Peterson, Megan Thee Stallion returns to the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party in custom Bach Mai FW23.

The Houston rapper stunned in an all-black, mermaid-style evening gown styled by Law Roach. Mai dressed his fellow Houstonian in a black rendition of a gown from his Fall/Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection for a return that boasted show-stopping elegance. Megan’s look was completed with simple silver jewelry, her signature lipstick-shaped nails, and a naturally curly hairdo.

Teaming up with Roach for Megan’s first appearance back is a no-brainer as Roach almost always guarantees an all-hits, no-misses look. My initial thoughts? “Ate. Down.” (That’s a compliment, by the way).

Megan recently enjoyed some well-deserved privacy after enduring consistent berating since speaking out against Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson)’s violent behavior.

In August 2020, Megan revealed that Lanez shot a gun at her during a heated argument that occurred a month prior. The Canadian — who, save for this public spectacle and increased popularity due to society’s affinity for misogynoir, peaked musically in the late 2010s — was charged on three felony counts following the trial in December 2022.

Meg signed to 1501 Entertainment in 2018, subsequently released her EP “Tina Snow” (my personal favorite project of hers — real ones know), and quickly cemented herself as one of the best rappers in the game right now, period. As her fame grew, so did the criticism she received.

Megan is often the target of unrelenting misogynoir (a form of racist misogyny specifically tailored to Black women) and the Lanez incident only exacerbated this. Lanez capitalized off his proximity to Meg and society’s treatment of her in pathetic attempts to regain relevance, which incited increased harassment from all sides. Thee Hot Girl received backlash from not only the public but several men in the industry such as 50 Cent and Drake who took turns mocking and dissing her experience (we see you, fellow corny Canadian rapper, and we are not amused).

Throughout this hardship Megan has kept her head held high, though she shouldn’t have to. Society often expects Black women to maintain the “strong Black woman” image regardless of the treatment we receive, and it’s even worse for Black women like Megan who aren’t petite or lighter-skinned.

At this point, the only thing Megan should be receiving from the public and her peers is support. She returns to the public eye ready for the next chapter, closing out her exploitative contract with 1501 and any legal involvement with Lanez. As if her red carpet return wasn’t joyous enough, Megan Thee Stallion is set to perform at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival, and she also revealed that she’s working on new music.

I, along with many Twitter users, am happy to see her graceful return. She’s a star in her own right and deserves recognition for her work detached from any insecure man who should be focusing instead on his forthcoming sentencing date. Welcome back Meg. Here’s to more hot girl looks and music.