Confirming What We Already Knew, Texas Names Megan Thee Stallion a Hero

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Over the course of 24 hours, Megan Thee Stallion graduated from Texas Southern University and received the 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award. All in a day's work for the Hot Girl!

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee presented Meg with the honor at a ceremony on Sunday.

"We are so happy that we have generated such wonderful, outstanding talent and leaders," Jackson said, going on to cite some of Megan's contributions to the state: sending boxes of masks and gloves to Harris County Jail, working with Houston to help rebuild homes damaged by the Texas freeze, and releasing an instantly-viral video with Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande on the importance of getting the COVID-19 booster shot.

Fittingly, Meg accepted the award as "Savage" played in the background.

"It's my responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me," the Grammy-winning rapper said of Houston, her hometown.

"My grandma always taught me to be kind, giving... I've only been raised by very giving women, so I want to dedicate this award to her too," she added, thanking her family, team, and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine (whom Meg finally posted on main).

The day before becoming a state-sanctioned hero, Meg received her Bachelor of Science in Health Administration, a goal she set out to achieve in honor of her late mother and grandmother.

In a past interview, the 26-year-old said she'd eventually like to open an assisted living facility using the money from her music career.

Consider this a petition to rescind Elon Musk's TIME Person of the Year award and give it to Megan Thee Stallion.

