Confirming What We Already Knew, Texas Names Megan Thee Stallion a Hero

Over the course of 24 hours, Megan Thee Stallion graduated from Texas Southern University and received the 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award. All in a day's work for the Hot Girl!

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee presented Meg with the honor at a ceremony on Sunday.

"We are so happy that we have generated such wonderful, outstanding talent and leaders," Jackson said, going on to cite some of Megan's contributions to the state: sending boxes of masks and gloves to Harris County Jail, working with Houston to help rebuild homes damaged by the Texas freeze, and releasing an instantly-viral video with Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande on the importance of getting the COVID-19 booster shot.

Fittingly, Meg accepted the award as "Savage" played in the background.

"It's my responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me," the Grammy-winning rapper said of Houston, her hometown.

"My grandma always taught me to be kind, giving... I've only been raised by very giving women, so I want to dedicate this award to her too," she added, thanking her family, team, and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine (whom Meg finally posted on main).

The day before becoming a state-sanctioned hero, Meg received her Bachelor of Science in Health Administration, a goal she set out to achieve in honor of her late mother and grandmother.

In a past interview, the 26-year-old said she'd eventually like to open an assisted living facility using the money from her music career.

Consider this a petition to rescind Elon Musk's TIME Person of the Year award and give it to Megan Thee Stallion.