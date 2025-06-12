Is Messi Channeling Tyler, The Creator With His New adidas Sneakers?

Wherever Inter Miami goes, it brings color.

The American football team, owned by footballing legend and style icon David Beckham, has made bubblegum pink its trademark hue. And when the team isn’t wearing its signature pink home strip, it has an assortment of equally bright-colored finery.

Unveiled by club captain Lionel Messi, Inter Miami’s third kit has been revealed (marking the first time an MLS side has produced a third kit).

Light blue with pink colored trims, it’s the type of colorful design we’ve come to expect from Inter Miami. But it doesn’t stop there.

The sky blue color is transferred onto the suede body of a pair of adidas Gazelle sneakers. Contrasted with a pink sole and white overlays, the shoes are unquestionably a statement.

While I’m confident this wasn’t on the Inter Miami team’s moodboard, the color scheme has a strong resemblance to Tyler, The Creator’s early Vans sneakers. Back in 2014, when Tyler’s artistic output was hell-bent on provocation, the American musician released a similarly loud pair of blue and pink Vans Old Skools.

They became one of the most sought-after items from Tyler’s mid-2010s era (and cost a pretty penny to buy today), the epitome of his brash color-clashing style of the time. Who’d have thought David Beckham’s football team would be the ones bringing us back to those Odd Future days?

The adidas Gazelles, as well as Inter Miami’s third kit and a wider casual-wear selection, will all be released on June 12 via adidas.

Last year’s Lionel Messi x adidas Samba collaboration offered sneakers to match with your Inter Miami home kit. Now, there’s also a pair of away day sneakers.

