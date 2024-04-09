Messi's Pretty Pink Sambas Got that Inter Miami In Them

The people love Lionel Messi. The people also love adidas Samba sneakers. So, why not bring the two faves together for an official collaboration? Well, adidas and Messi have been there, done that, and got more where that came from.

Messi and adidas return with another drop-off of collaborative Samba shoes following their highly-anticipated release in February.

The previous Messi Samba took a super straightforward approach to its design, arriving in a simple white and blue colorway (some gold hints too). Stylistically speaking, the latest is a step up from the last, coming in an extremely attractive pink hue.

The stunning pink shade tops the Samba's smooth leather and suede upper, joined by pleasing black contrasts against supple textures.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Messi fans may be picking up heavy Inter Miami CF vibes from the latest adidas Samba collab, and I'm here to tell you that your gut feeling is correct. The pink Messi x Samba sneaker pulls directly from the soccer team's home colors, which are — as you may have guessed — pink and black.

The last adidas Samba collab followed similar Messi inspirations, taking the soccer icon's Argentina team colors and applying them to its super crisp constructions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But hold tight, Messi fans. Messi and adidas also offer a second Samba colorway, black with pink Three-Stripes (basically, Inter Miami's away colors). In other words, the newest Messi x adidas Samba sneakers comes in "home" and "away" versions.

As we speak, the Messi's adidas Samba sneakers are up for grabs at adidas UK in both colorways. Right now, there is no word on when or if the Messi Sambas will see a wider launch.But it's worth mentioning that the previous Samba collab received a stateside launch. Fingers crossed that the latest follows takes the same route.

Now that those Messi Sambas have arrived, perhaps we'll finally get the long-awaited purple spins from the G.O.A.T. next. I'd say fingers crossed again but I'm out of hands at this point.