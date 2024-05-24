adidas’ New Shoe Is Not Your Average Moccasin (EXCLUSIVE)

A pair of sneaker-moccasin hybrid shoes inspired by fly fishing's youth culture is something I didn’t know I needed until it popped into my inbox courtesy of the good people at END. and adidas Originals.

In fact, I didn’t know that there was a growing youth culture based around fly fishing until today. But, anyway, here we are.

Regular collaborators END. and adidas Originals have linked up again, this time on a fly-fishing-themed capsule collection that includes a hairy suede take on the German sportswear giant's Mocaturf model.

A cross between a formal moccasin and a functional sneaker, the Mocaturf has been decked out in hairy suede with adidas’ signature three stripes reimagined to mimic fishing lures (which, for the uninitiated, is a type of bait designed to mimic prey animals and lure in fish).

1 / 4 END.

These unconventional sneakers are one part of an extensive collection created by END. and adidas Originals centered around fly fishing. There is also a more familiar pair of sneakers included, the Tobacco, a ‘70s classic reimagined in two colorways inspired by the UK’s native trout.

1 / 4 END.

More fish-themed detailing can be found in the accompanying clothing, comprised of day fishing essentials such as cargo pants, fishing vests, and bucket hats. The accessories even include a fold-out chair and table.

The vast collection's earthy color tones are designed to mimic popular fly-fishing catches (such as wild trout, bass, carp, pike, and salmon) and feature a co-branded, cartoon-style fish graphic.

END.

The full drop releases on May 31 via END. Launches, however, adidas and END. will be hosting a fly fishing competition in Manchester on May 25 with the prizes being exclusive items from the collection.

Ever since technical hiking wear hit new levels of popularity in streetwear circles under the guise of gorpcore (and, more recently, the quiet outdoor trend), there have been some shouts for fishing and hunting gear to be next. Palace and Barbour's excellent collaboration last year included a fly fishing vest while the Japanese label SOUTH2 WEST8 continues to fly the flag for fashionable fly fishing.

If you ever need to further prove the stylistic merit of fly fishing gear, adidas and END. have done it for you.