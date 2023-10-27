Sign up to never miss a drop
The Many Faces of Meta Campania Collective, As Painted By Philippa Horan

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
Meta Campania Collective

It's not uncommon for a new fashion collection to come out and be compared to a "work of art" but in the case of Meta Campania Collective Season 04, the lookbook is a genuine work of art.

The brand sought out the services of award-winning apocalyptic multi-media artist Philippa Horan and had her customize the lookbook it had shot of its latest offerings. Horan hand-painted directly onto photos of the lookbook, adding everything from pears to matchsticks to them, and they were then later rephotographed by BUERO.PARIS.

Horan's playful, hand-painted characters provide a contrast to the stark photography of models against a white background. But once you look past the subject's ballooning painted heads or the seemingly random objects that obscure their real faces, there is expertly crafted clothing to unpack.

Season 04 sees the brand expand on a theme we've seen it explore in previous collections, the artist’s wardrobe.

This sees the brand create more staple silhouettes in its quiet, minimal style that forefronts the fit and fabric. Its wide-legged, everyday pants, for example, arrive in wale cotton corduroy, midweight Italian cashmere, cotton cashmere, raw Japanese denim, or tight-woven cotton oxford — quite the selection.

Elsewhere, functional workwear staples such as chore coats and carpenter pants are elevated with exaggerated proportions and high-quality fabrics.

This is all found alongside a wide selection of pieces from a double-breasted cashmere jacket to a high-neck Italian cashmere sweater with one thing uniting them all, they're made without compromising on quality.

Not compromising is something that the brand mentions in the press release for this collection and which came up in our interview with Co-founder Jon Strassburg, saying the brand's clothing is: "considered, without any compromises in the make and materials, in silhouettes that feel current and timeless at the same time."

The end results in highly wearable, versatile clothing that pays attention to every last detail.

