Michael Cera Lands Best Role Yet: CeraVe Ambassador

Michael Cera was pretty good in Barbie and Juno, but have you seen him sell lotion? The actor, whose last name recalls a certain drugstore skincare brand, is going viral for his latest performance: CeraVe brand ambassador.

On Tuesday, influencer Haley Kalil posted a video that, at first glance, appears to be a Get Ready With Me-style look at her skincare routine. "Come with me to do a restock," she said, heading out to her local pharmacy. Upon entering, Kalil is confronted with a rather bizarre sight: Michael Cera signing bottles of CeraVe's Daily Moisturizing Lotion, one of the brand's best-known products.

"It's a lovely cream here," Cera says before walking out of the store.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"Guys run to this pharmacy in BK, I just saw MICHAEL CERA signing bottles!!" Kalil captioned the video. "I’m a #ceravepartner, and I’m asking @cerave what is going ON."

In case you haven't already gathered, Kalil didn't just happen upon Cera signing bottles of cream for no reason. The clip, which boasts over 500,000 views at the time of publishing, was orchestrated by CeraVe as part of what appears to be a larger marketing campaign.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Shortly after Kalil's video went live, fan account @michaelcerasource posted several paparazzi-style photos of Cera toting around bags full of CeraVe lotion and handing out bottles of the product to passersby. "Michael & CeraVe’s collaboration in the works. More updates soon," the caption reads.

Model and influencer Beca Michie also took to social media with a stranger-than-fiction Cera story: "Michael Cera knocked on my door this morning... he gave me this box," Michie recounts, opening a package full of CeraVe products plastered with Michel Cera stickers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

CeraVe's strategy is pretty clear: The brand, which hasn't officially announced Cera as an ambassador, is working with influencers to create fake user-generated content teasing the celebrity partnership. Some are speculating that the guerrilla campaign is building hype for a CeraVe Super Bowl ad starring the actor — it's not an entirely farfetched thought, considering CeraVe's success over the last year.

The campaign is already paying off. Across social media, onlookers are lauding CeraVe for its clever marketing move, forever linking the brand with every Millennial's favorite endearingly awkward heartthrob.

Consider this the brand's new tagline: CeraVe, The Official Lotion of Michael Cera Fans.