This ASICS GT-2160 Sneaker Might Be the Best Yet

Words By Morgan Smith

2024 is looking to be another good year for ASICS collaborations (its general releases, too). So far, KENZO, C.P. Company, COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT, and Paper Boy have taken the Japanese label's sought-after shoes for spins. Time to add Earls Collection to the roster, too.

Before 2023 ended, we got a first peek at Earls Collection' ASICS GT-2160. At the time, all we could see was an intriguing mix of cream, brown, and green on a heel sticking out of a plastic bag. Nonetheless, the tease alone was enough to leave folks ready to throw their coins on the checkout counter.

In the full reveal, the Earls x ASICS GT-2160 was just as nice as before — scratch that, it was a true beauty in all its glory. Detailed looks revealed smooth chocolate brown suede extending over creamy mesh for the upper, joined by accenting bright green hints elsewhere (laces included).

Regarding inspiration, Earls Collection founder Lewis Brown looked to his Māori roots (The Māori are indigenous Polynesian people in New Zealand). According to the brand, Earls' ASICS sneaker "reflects the space inhabited by its designer throughout the formative years of his life."

The Earls x ASICS GT-2160 sneakers borrow their excellent colorway from Māori touchstones, specifically the pounamu and paua, plus the art of flax weaving. Brown even names the ASICS collaboration "Ngāwari," which means "tread softly" in Māori.

For the fans who've been waiting since 2023's preview, the moment is finally here. The Earls x ASICS GT-2160™️ will finally drop via raffle exclusively on Earls' website on February 11. Earls' earth-toned pairs will also release on February 23 at retailers like Kith, Bodega, and SSENSE.

Having just entered the world in 2023, the ASICS GT-2160 remains a popular newbie, between fast-selling schemes, Mary Jane-style treatments, and Paper Girl polka dots.

It's all been great in the land of GT-2160, to say the least. But as far as crowning colorways, Earls Collection's perfectly earthy pairs just might be the best GT-2160s yet.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
