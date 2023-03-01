From Diesel to Bottega: Our Favorite ‘Fits From MFW

It’s three down, one to go in the latest round of fashion weeks, with Milan’s busy five-day FW23 schedule coming to a close on February 28.

If truth be told, I wasn’t expecting much from Milan. Naturally the likes of Gucci and Prada were expected to deliver one way or another, yet the genuine lack of excitement pre-event had me questioning whether it was really worth it.

Well, aren’t I now eating my thoughts? Because Milan banged.

Both Gucci and Prada more than exceeded everyone’s expectations, while Maximilian Davis, Glenn Martens, and Matthieu Blazy at Ferragamo, Diesel, and Bottega Veneta respectively, reminded us just how important a creative director can be.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Hell, even Ferrari turned up with a show worth talking about, with presentations from Jil Sander, Sunnei, and MM6 Maison Margiela, three cherries on an extremely impressive Milanese cake.

In typical Highsnobiety fashion, the team has got together to collate a handful of our favorite looks from across the five-day schedule all for your viewing pleasure.

Bally

Getty Images / Pietro D'Aprano

"Rhuigi Villasenor is breathing new life into Bally, as evidenced by his latest collection, imbued with Italian glamor and a hint of equestrian polish. As a proud horse girl, I immediately gravitated to this look: a sharp, double-breasted blazer, slim trousers, and a pair of croc-embossed riding boots that can go from saddle to NYC sidewalk in a second." — Alexandra Pauly, Beauty Editor

Diesel

Getty Images / Estrop

"Glenn Martens is one of the few creative directors taking denim into new dimensions. Diesel’s alien skin look combines the flair of denim with silver metallics, the result is just outer-worldly." — Devon Thomas, App Content Manager

Prada

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"As Prada rediscovered beauty for FW23, I simultaneously rediscovered my love for duffle coats." — Tayler Willson, Editor

Sunnei

Sunnei

"I love fuzz and fur. Fuzzy sweaters and furry shoes are absolutely my thing, feel like everyone at the office knows that. When I saw that Sunnei had furry SUNGLASSES, shoes, coats, skirts and tops I was completely floored. Perfect amount of fuzz, lovely colours. Everything I need at this point basically. Sponsor me, Sunnei!" — Tetiana Khvorostiana, Visual Editor

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta

"Bottega Veneta certainly has my attention with their trompe l'oeil leather collections and this look falls directly in that category. The entire look, down to the knit sock slippers, is somehow crafted in leather. This, in addition to the pajama-adjacent aesthetic of the outfit, puts this look very high in my list of favorites for Milan Fashion Week." — Arianna Shooshani, Social Media Manager

AVAVAV

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"AVAVAV is the brand that boasts dapper theatrics on the runway. The clothing was pulled off the models’ bodies throughout the show in Milan, almost like a poltergeist was present. They're kinda like Vetements rebooted (but with fewer DHL logos). Also, those black XXL Moonster boots, get me a pair ASAP!" — Munashe Ashlyn, Instagram Editor

Gucci

Gucci

"Ever since I first laid eyes on this look when it came down the runway, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. I loved this entire Gucci collection, and although this look is one of the far more simple ones from the bunch, it is perfect. The blazer is casual yet perfectly tailored, and the denim is just slouchy enough. Paired with the Gucci logo belt, it is truly a look that I will recreate a hundred times over. Bonus points for the suede loafer, too!" — Tora Northman, Head of TikTok