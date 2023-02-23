Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Prada FW23 Rediscovers Beauty

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

There's always a certain aura that surrounds a Prada show. In part down to its extensive 110-year history but also because of high-expectations, the excitement around a Prada collection is electric, but in a chique way.

On day two of FW23 Milan Fashion Week, it was the Italian house's turn to shine after a busy (albeit safe) opening day.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Taking over Fondazione Prada for another show, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ FW23 Prada collection looked into reconceptualizing, reconsidering, and even rediscovering the very idea of beauty this season.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The clothes themselves? Signs, according to the house: signs and representations of the beauty found in self-care, love, reality.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Taking place in within the Deposito beneath the Fondazione Prada — unrecognizable from the SS23 show that occurred in the very same room — the house's Fall/Winter 2023 womenswear collection was almost outshone by the venue itself.

prada
1 / 21
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Darkness gradually turned to light as the ceiling rose to reveal flowered pillars, which in turn laid on an aroma that kept with the beauty theme (BTW, have you heard?? Highsnobiety has its own Beauty theme!).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On an admin level, Miuccia Prada recently confirmed that she's stepped back from some of the administrative duties at her eponymous company — the 73-year-old designer has installed her husband and peers in her place — which presumably allows her to instead focus entirely on the creative process.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The results speak for themselves: Prada's Fall/Winter 2023 womenswear collection gets at the heart of the Italian luxury label with classic shirts, sweaters, suits, and statement shoes that epitomize the quiet sophisticate that's been at the heart of Prada since its inception.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If Miuccia needs a step back to ensure that Prada maintains its classicism, so be it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Logos Are Back, But Not In the Way You Think
  • What’s the Point of Fashion Week for Regular Observers?
  • Even "Dirty" Prada Looks so Clean
  • A Good Coat Can Change Your Life
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now