Prada FW23 Rediscovers Beauty

There's always a certain aura that surrounds a Prada show. In part down to its extensive 110-year history but also because of high-expectations, the excitement around a Prada collection is electric, but in a chique way.

On day two of FW23 Milan Fashion Week, it was the Italian house's turn to shine after a busy (albeit safe) opening day.

Taking over Fondazione Prada for another show, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ FW23 Prada collection looked into reconceptualizing, reconsidering, and even rediscovering the very idea of beauty this season.

The clothes themselves? Signs, according to the house: signs and representations of the beauty found in self-care, love, reality.

Taking place in within the Deposito beneath the Fondazione Prada — unrecognizable from the SS23 show that occurred in the very same room — the house's Fall/Winter 2023 womenswear collection was almost outshone by the venue itself.

Darkness gradually turned to light as the ceiling rose to reveal flowered pillars, which in turn laid on an aroma that kept with the beauty theme (BTW, have you heard?? Highsnobiety has its own Beauty theme!).

On an admin level, Miuccia Prada recently confirmed that she's stepped back from some of the administrative duties at her eponymous company — the 73-year-old designer has installed her husband and peers in her place — which presumably allows her to instead focus entirely on the creative process.

The results speak for themselves: Prada's Fall/Winter 2023 womenswear collection gets at the heart of the Italian luxury label with classic shirts, sweaters, suits, and statement shoes that epitomize the quiet sophisticate that's been at the heart of Prada since its inception.

If Miuccia needs a step back to ensure that Prada maintains its classicism, so be it.