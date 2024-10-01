Willem Dafoe, Prada King, Is Now the Miu Miu Man

Willem Dafoe, Prada king, has evolved into a Miu Miu man. Or Miu Miu boy. Whatever. Willem Dafoe is it.

The actor walked Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 runway show on October 1, closing the co-ed show with a little of that signature Dafoe panache.

While most of the models wore Miu Miu's shrunken prep, Dafoe strolled in a fairly tame iteration of the youthful Prada sub-label's signature look: Navy coat, sweater to match, white shirt, and grey slacks. Simple enough.

The only small bit of Miu Miu flavoring was Dafoe's ruffled collar, which bashfully poked out from his otherwise modestly urbane outfit.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As much as this is Dafoe's moment — capping a great year that's taken the veteran actor from wild roles in Kinds of Kindness to cameos in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Saturday Night — it's also a big one for Miu Miu.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

As much as Miu Miu has dominated the discourse over the past few years between its peerlessly pricey New Balance sneakers and the terrifically welcome Miu Miu menswear revival, this feels almost like the moment that Miu Miu grows up.

Willem Dafoe is a longtime face of Prada, having modeled for the brand in its 2012 menswear show and starred in campaigns as far back as the mid-'90s.

So, that he's taking on the Miu Miu mantle is almost a reflection of the line's contemporary status, demonstrative of its stylistic and reputational evolution. You can tell that Miu Miu has arrived, as if it hadn't already, because it's being worn by Prada's elder statesman.

Miu Miu: It ain't just for kids anymore.