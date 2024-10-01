Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Willem Dafoe, Prada King, Is Now the Miu Miu Man

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Willem Dafoe, Prada king, has evolved into a Miu Miu man. Or Miu Miu boy. Whatever. Willem Dafoe is it.

The actor walked Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 runway show on October 1, closing the co-ed show with a little of that signature Dafoe panache.

While most of the models wore Miu Miu's shrunken prep, Dafoe strolled in a fairly tame iteration of the youthful Prada sub-label's signature look: Navy coat, sweater to match, white shirt, and grey slacks. Simple enough.

The only small bit of Miu Miu flavoring was Dafoe's ruffled collar, which bashfully poked out from his otherwise modestly urbane outfit.

As much as this is Dafoe's moment — capping a great year that's taken the veteran actor from wild roles in Kinds of Kindness to cameos in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Saturday Night — it's also a big one for Miu Miu.

As much as Miu Miu has dominated the discourse over the past few years between its peerlessly pricey New Balance sneakers and the terrifically welcome Miu Miu menswear revival, this feels almost like the moment that Miu Miu grows up.

Willem Dafoe is a longtime face of Prada, having modeled for the brand in its 2012 menswear show and starred in campaigns as far back as the mid-'90s.

So, that he's taking on the Miu Miu mantle is almost a reflection of the line's contemporary status, demonstrative of its stylistic and reputational evolution. You can tell that Miu Miu has arrived, as if it hadn't already, because it's being worn by Prada's elder statesman.

Miu Miu: It ain't just for kids anymore.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
