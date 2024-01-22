Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Miu Miu Menswear Is Here. Can It Live Up to Miu Miu Womenswear?

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 2
LN-CC

Miu Miu ain't Prada's little sister anymore. The 30-year-old womenswear line is a proper luxury powerhouse, setting the pace by dishing the industry's most vital collections, accessories, and ideas.

It's not even hyperbolic to proclaim that Miu Miu is currently fashion's most important brand — actual data backs that up.

So, now that Miu Miu's menswear line has finally been expanded from curio to complete collection, the question is: can it possibly compare to Miu Miu women's?

Honestly? Yeah. Miu Miu men's may never be quite as essential as women's but it's nearly as good. It's as close to the menswear version of Miu Miu womenswear as anyone could want.

1 / 2
Miu Miu

Not bad for what was once a sub-label within a sub-label.

Founded in 1992, Miu Miu has patiently evolved with the times. Like Prada itself, it was never not relevant but really only shifted into maximum overdrive within the past five or so years.

If there's a singular locus where Miu Miu went from cool to killer, it must be Spring/Summer 2022. That was the season that introduced the low-rise skirt set that smashed the internet.

Miu Miu mastered its low-rise looks for Fall/Winter 2022, also the first collection to reintroduce Miu Miu menswear.

But though Miu Miu men's returned for the first time in nearly fifteen years, it was barely a footnote in the stacked collection.

Ballet flats! Tennis skirts! Biker boots! New Balance dad shoes!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Miu Miu FW22 presented tomorrow's clothes today, cannily forecasting contemporary trends over a year in advance.

That's the thing about Miu Miu — part of what makes its clothes so great is that they're also staggeringly prescient. No one in the biz has better foresight into what people actually want to wear than Miuccia Prada, Miu Miu in the flesh.

Though it only showed up thrice in the 65-look Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Miu Miu menswear used its second season to find its footing.

It was present only about five-ish times in the similarly-sized Fall/Winter 2023 offering — not even 10% of the collection! — but, this time, it was worn by recognizable house representatives like Noen Eubanks. Next season, Troye Sivan hit the catwalk — the Miu Miu man has found his chiseled young face.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

FW23 was also the first time that Miu Miu men's began rolling out en masse to stockists.

It's been vaguely available on Miu Miu's site in limited quantities for some time — online, Miu Miu lists co-ed products rather than specifically designating anything as "menswear" — but the latest collection is the first to be widely sold at third-party Miu Miu retailers.

This newly-available Miu Miu menswear stuff gives you a pretty clear picture of how good Miu Miu men's is as a whole.

And it's really, really good.

One of the reasons that menswear at Miu Miu's sibling, Prada, currently feels so right is because, even at its most adventurous, it remains grounded.

Prada has always specialized in "real" clothes — another way to say "fancy versions of ordinary garments" — that're eternally sophisticated, eternally stylish. No pretense, no playing into trends, just ageless aspiration.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Miu Miu menswear provides the perfect youthful counterpoint to Prada's mature ready-to-wear.

Whereas the Prada man wears crisp overcoats and tailored slacks, his little Miu Miu-wearing cousin is slouching around in raw-hemmed denim overshirts and garment-dyed work pants. Chic office drone versus e-boy.

To the uninitiated, Miu Miu men's offers extremely expensive but otherwise conventional clothing.

To the trained eye, they're deliciously indulgent iterations of the stuff that real dudes really want to wear in real life: work jackets, pre-faded hoodies, washed-out denim.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

It's the Italian luxury sk8r boi to the saucy librarians of Miu Miu women's.

No wonder Miu Miu men's is selling so well already: one €2,780 (about $3k) denim hoodie is nearly sold-out on one site and a bouclé wool jacket is half-way to gone on another. The $1,000 Miu Miu undies? Long since sold-out in all three sizes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Again, guys want this stuff because it's what they want. It's supremely uncomplicated — both the clothes and the concept.

Here's where Miu Miu menswear differs from the womenswear, though. Whereas Miu Miu men's is now, women's is the future.

That's more a feature of menswear than a bug in Miu Miu's oeuvre, mind you. Tapping into today's zeitgeist is nearly as tricky as crystal-balling tomorrow's trend, especially when you're working in the left-brain v. right-brain worlds of menswear and womenswear.

The fact that Miu Miu can do both arguably better than any of its peers is nothing short of a miracle. A Miu-racle, if you will.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 Expanse
Salomon
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Logo Sweatshirt
Human Made
$320
Image on Highsnobiety
Large Face Logo Beanie
Acne Studios
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
We Recommend
  • winter boots
    Big Boot Season Is Here
    • Style
  • Free Youtube Documentaries
    Exhausted Your Netflix’s Docuseries Supply? Here Are The 18 Best Documentaries on Youtube
    • Culture
  • trophy room air jordan 1 low
    Here We Go Again: Another Trophy Room x Jordan Collab Is Coming
    • Culture
  • fear of god essentials
    Shop the Latest Fear of God ESSENTIALS Collection Here
    • Style
  • kaws companion
    Here Are the Best KAWS Companions to Buy at Resale
    • Art & Design
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Miu Miu's menswear collection, including a denim jacket & hoodie
    Miu Miu Menswear Is Here. Can It Live Up to Miu Miu Womenswear?
    • Style
  • models wear carhartt wip's spring/summer 2024 collection
    French Riviera Carhartt? WIP Makes It So
    • Style
  • Singer Eric Nam wears KENZO's FW24 menswear collection
    KENZO FW24 Was Eric Nam's 'Harry Potter' Moment
    • Style
  • union nike field general collab
    Union's New Nike Collab Is So Very Union
    • Sneakers
  • Pusha T attends Kim Jones' Dior Fall/Winter 2024 menswear collection runway show
    Pusha T Took Us to Dior's "Timeless" FW24 Show (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • jacquemus nike j force 1 low 2024
    Jacquemus' J Force 1s Are Back & Earthy as Hell
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023