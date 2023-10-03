Sign up to never miss a drop
Miu Miu's New Balance 530 Shoe Is Perfectly Elderly

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

Why it took this long for Miu Miu to tackle an elderly New Balance sneaker is beyond me. The Prada sibling's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show introduced the world to a Miu Miu x New Balance shoe so cutting-edge that it's practically retro.

Unveiled in Paris on October 3, the Miu Miu x New Balance 530 sneaker is a chunky number but also not really. It's upper is akin to New Balance's 991 shoe but its sole is uniquely flat, granting the latest Miu Balance a slightly lower profile than its hefty forebears.

As seen on the catwalk, the Miu Miu x New Balance 530 is realized in ragged brown and white leather, layered with doubled-up laces, and stitched with a Miu Miu-branded label on its tongue.

The Miu Miu x New Balance 530 shoes' roughed-up finishes keeps in line with the distressed NB sneakers that Miu Miu previously dropped, beginning with the very normcore 574, though the 530 looks comparably less shredded by comparison.

Anyways, the elderly inclination of Miu Miu's New Balance 530 sneaker complements the stuffy-sartorial-meets-sexy-surfwear vibes of Miu Miu's latest co-ed collection.

Models wore bookish glasses, ivy league blazers, and collared shirts with teensy tiny skirts and swim trunks with the waist folded down (a very TikTok move).

Miu Miu's latest New Balance fit in perfectly, both humbly bookish and cheekily overstyled with its doubled-up laces and scuffing. The leather upper adds just a taste of opulence without upsetting the inherent aged attitude.

Immediately following the Miu Miu presentation, a New Balance rep confirmed the latest Miu Miu collab's model number to Highsnobiety.

Expect the sneaker to retail for several hundred dollars more than ordinary 530s (currently available for $99 on New Balance's site) and to release in early 2024.

Miuccia Prada, Miu Miu overseer and namesake, seems particularly fond of New Balance's vintage runner, having tackled only relatively classic kicks over the span of Miu Miu's three New Balance collabs thus far.

The Miu Balance 530 feels fresher by comparison, a familiar silhouette made new with Y2K flavor and a touch of luxury. Not a bad descriptor for Miu Miu itself, really.

