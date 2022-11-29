Miu Miu Officially Won the Year in Fashion

It's been a big year for Miu Miu — between its viral ballet flats, micro-miniskirts, and a certain magazine cover starring Nicole Kidman, the Italian label played a starring role in several major pop culture moments of 2022. Now, Lyst is confirming what we all suspected by officially christening Miu Miu Brand of the Year.

Lyst, the global shopping app that releases quarterly indexes charting fashion's most popular labels and items, is capping off 2022 with a Year in Fashion report digging into the biggest trends of the past 10 months. According to the report, searches for Miu Miu on Lyst increased 49 percent year-on-year thanks to its "balletcore" slippers (the hottest fashion product of Q3 2022) and torso-baring skirt sets, donned by scores of influencers and celebrities alike.

Getty Images / Estrop

Diesel, another brand seeing a surge in popularity, takes home Lyst's award for Logo of the Year. Under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, the label's futuristic "D" emblem has become a status symbol among the style set: consider the popularity of Diesel's logo-laden 1DR bag, belt, and belt-skirt as proof of concept.

Lyst's Shoe of the Year is the Birkenstock Boston, rather unsurprising considering the pandemic-era popularity of easy, comfortable slip-ons. In the first six months of 2022, Lyst searches for the Boston spiked a whopping 593 percent.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Other noteworthy winners: Prada's Re-nylon Re-Edition 2000 takes Bag of the Year, Jacquemus x Nike clinches Collab of the Year, and Barbiecore is apparently Trend of the Year.

Of course, Balenciaga — currently embroiled in QAnon-fueled controversy surrounding two recent ad campaigns — made its way into Lyst's end-of-year roundup. The platform awarded Fashion Show of the Year to the French maison's over-the-top Haute Couture presentation starring Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman.

Not included in Lyst's report: Resignation of the Year (Alessandro Michele's exit from Gucci), Acquisition of the Year (Estée Lauder's purchase of Tom Ford) and Celebrity Fashion Campaign of the Year (Nic Cage for Casablanca).