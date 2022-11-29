Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Miu Miu Officially Won the Year in Fashion

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

It's been a big year for Miu Miu — between its viral ballet flats, micro-miniskirts, and a certain magazine cover starring Nicole Kidman, the Italian label played a starring role in several major pop culture moments of 2022. Now, Lyst is confirming what we all suspected by officially christening Miu Miu Brand of the Year.

Lyst, the global shopping app that releases quarterly indexes charting fashion's most popular labels and items, is capping off 2022 with a Year in Fashion report digging into the biggest trends of the past 10 months. According to the report, searches for Miu Miu on Lyst increased 49 percent year-on-year thanks to its "balletcore" slippers (the hottest fashion product of Q3 2022) and torso-baring skirt sets, donned by scores of influencers and celebrities alike.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Diesel, another brand seeing a surge in popularity, takes home Lyst's award for Logo of the Year. Under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, the label's futuristic "D" emblem has become a status symbol among the style set: consider the popularity of Diesel's logo-laden 1DR bag, belt, and belt-skirt as proof of concept.

Lyst's Shoe of the Year is the Birkenstock Boston, rather unsurprising considering the pandemic-era popularity of easy, comfortable slip-ons. In the first six months of 2022, Lyst searches for the Boston spiked a whopping 593 percent.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Other noteworthy winners: Prada's Re-nylon Re-Edition 2000 takes Bag of the Year, Jacquemus x Nike clinches Collab of the Year, and Barbiecore is apparently Trend of the Year.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Of course, Balenciaga — currently embroiled in QAnon-fueled controversy surrounding two recent ad campaigns — made its way into Lyst's end-of-year roundup. The platform awarded Fashion Show of the Year to the French maison's over-the-top Haute Couture presentation starring Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman.

Not included in Lyst's report: Resignation of the Year (Alessandro Michele's exit from Gucci), Acquisition of the Year (Estée Lauder's purchase of Tom Ford) and Celebrity Fashion Campaign of the Year (Nic Cage for Casablanca).

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
MonclerAqua Rain Boots Black
$415.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciSherpa Jacket Natural Swirl
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
PattaFleece Scarf Black
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Miu Miu’s Very Own Super-Flat Sneaker Goes Reptilian (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Only the Miu Miu Boy's Club Could Include A$AP Rocky, Nettspend & Willem Dafoe
  • Are Miu Miu's New Balances Going Snakeskin?
  • Did Anyone Notice Miu Miu Quietly Refining (& Shining) Its Killer New Balance Collab?
  • 2024 Was the Year of the Trinket
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now