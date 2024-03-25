Sign up to never miss a drop
Sneakers Keep Catching Flats (Soles, That Is)

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

In the rise of slim shoes, silhouettes like the adidas Samba and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 advanced a new sneaker trend, which sees sporty shoes going slender in shape...and flat in the soles.

So, are thicc sneakers out? The so-called dad shoes are still around and thriving, but a couple of chunky soles have begun to deflate. New Balance 530, I'm looking at you — more like Miu Miu had its eyes on the father-worthy runner.

Miu Miu recently introduced a new version of the New Balance 530, shaving down the sneaker's traditionally thick sole for a base that's much closer to the earth. The name? The New Balance 530 SL (I guess the "SL" stands for "super low").

Beyond its Miu Miu collab, New Balance has dished out quite a few ground-level sneakers as part of its in-line offering, some of which are currently certified hits with sneakerheads.

The New Balance 480, the internet-proclaimed "New Balance Dunk," continues to quickly sell out as soon as they hit shelves. Flawless colorways continue to decorate a simple design complete with grippy but level outsole for a successful skate sesh.

New Balance also recently introduced the T500 and URC42, part sporty, part lifestyle sneakers featuring slim uppers and chunk-free soles.

With flat sneakers trending, PUMA's shoes are also front and center (its archive is full of them). While models like the Palermo have gotten Dua Lipa co-signs, blast-from-the-past PUMA shoes — the Speedcat, Mostro, and King Avanti, in particular — have made pretty successful comebacks.

As for adidas, the brand's Samba remains on top. But folks have turned to other Samba-like adidas shoes, resulting in increased attention on the adidas Gazelle and SL '72 sneakers.

And Nike? As its competition's reigning Samba rose in popularity, the Beaverton sportswear label unearthed its own thin football shoe, the Nike Field General '82 sneaker.

During the Spring/Summer 2024 presentations, we proclaimed flat footwear to be very much back. Between Alaïa's wonderfully studded pairs and 2023's hottest cop, Miu Miu's ballet flats, there was no shame in rocking flat shoes again.

Luxury brands aren't the only ones having 2D fun. Sneaker brands are also going flat-out wild for this bubbling craze, too.

