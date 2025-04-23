Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
After Perfecting Flat Sneakers, Miu Miu & New Balance Serve Up Tennis Gear

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Miu Miu
Yes, Miu Miu and New Balance’s latest collection does include the super-flat, super-popular sneakers the collaboration has become renowned for. However, it also extends far beyond thin-soled footwear. 

The duo, comprising fashion’s hottest label and an inimitable fixture in the sneakerverse, is expanding its range to include clothing for the first time. Or, more accurately, high-performance tennis gear.

Spot American tennis champion Coco Gauff on-court at her forthcoming tournaments (they will be in Rome, Berlin, and Cincinnati) and you’ll notice her sporting full ensembles by New Balance and Miu Miu. 

Comprising a tight sports top and classic frilly tennis skirt, the color blocked designs will change with every tournament (starting with a red-accented outfit in Rome for the Internazionali BNL d'Italia).

On foot, will be an exclusive Miu Miu branded edition of Gauff’s signature New Balance sneaker, the Coco CG2. And off court, she has new pairs of 530 SL sneakers in matching color-schemes to slip into. 

Grey suede, black patent leather, and equally shiny silver and gold panels meet mesh underlays on a trio of new 530 SL colorways. The flattened dad shoe, one of 2024’s greatest footwear creations, gets its most expansive drop yet.

In fact, in all departments, this is Miu Miu and New Balance’s most expansive outing: The aforementioned tennis gear comes with matching technical silk tracksuits for off-duty wear. All of this will be available to shop starting September 10 from Miu Miu stores

Miu Miu
Ahead of the European tennis season, we’ve already seen French fashion label A.P.C. serve-up an expansive gradient-printed on-court collection with ASICS, now another fashionable partnership emerges.

Sporting rivalries aside, the tennis season is hotting up on the fashion front.

  After Perfecting Flat Sneakers, Miu Miu & New Balance Serve Up Tennis Gear
