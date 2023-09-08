Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Be It Tennis or Sneakers, Coco Gauff Is the Main Character

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

She's electrifying the 2023 US Open, dominating headlines, and the bold young face of American tennis' bright future. She's Coco Gauff and she's, as the kids say, "killing it," both on and off-court.

Gauff is currently in the running to win the 2023 US Open, having made it all the way to the finals where she'll take on Aryna Sabalenka. She's been deservingly called a "phenom" and olayed an important role in shifting perceptions around the game that she's since made her own.

“Players shouldn’t have to adjust to tennis," Gauff recently told Highsnobiety. "Tennis should be adjusting to us.”

Before the US Open even began, it was deemed Gauff's by default, based on a combo of her unquestionable star power and young, devoted fanbase.

Gauff is deftly talented on the court but she also has clear qualities beyond it, especially if you pay attention to the world of sportswear.

New Balance, Gauff's clothing and footwear sponsor, cannily angled the 19-year-old tennis star as a multifaceted pitchwoman prior to the US Open.

Gauff was New Balance's face of the US Open; she was in attendance for the Coco's Court pop-up; her visage graced Times Square (again).

But, even more importantly, Coco Gauff suddenly became the face of New Balance's hottest collaborative sneakers.

In mid-August, an illustrated Gauff appeared in the campaign for GANNI's latest New Balance shoe. Weeks later, she was modeling Aimé Leon Dore's next NB sneaker, the T500 court shoe.

These are big advertorial gets for anyone, let alone a 19-year-old. But Coco Gauff is in the early days of what's shaping up to be a historic career.

Note that Gauff's co-sign is likely necessary to move collaborative shoes of this scale: though searches for Ganni's New Balance spiked by over 1000 percent in August, that was probably down to Ganni's obsessive fans trying to get their hands on the shoes.

ALD, meanwhile, is similarly capable of selling anything. Like, it could make a co-branded cereal box fly off the shelves, with or without a celebrity tie-in.

But Coco Gauff's presence in these recent campaigns is simply indicative of her latent star power. She's not just a generational talent: she's also cool enough to organically show up for some of New Balance's buzziest collaborators and that's saying something.

I mean, how many other tennis stars would make sense for both Ganni and ALD campaigns?

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Open-Toe Footwear For Any Occasion
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Sorry, SHEIN: That Influencer Trip Was Sus AF
    • Culture
What To Read Next
  • Peter Do's Helmut Lang staff wear matching black Helmut Lang coats
    Peter Do Does Helmut Lang, But Not As You Know It
    • Style
  • snkrs day wishlist restocks
    Nike SNKRS Day Restocks That Sneakerheads Are Praying For
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Be It Tennis or Sneakers, Coco Gauff Is the Main Character
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Introducing The Neu York Times
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Half Moon Is Leading the Charge for NYC's Next Generation of Music Creatives
    • Culture
  • stussy nike air flight 89
    Stüssy & Nike's Air Flight 89 Shoe Looks Cold...Blooded
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023