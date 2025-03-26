For Its First-Ever Tennis Collection, ASICS Revisits a Pioneer of Patient Luxe

Timed to accompany the European tennis season's impending kick-off, ASICS and A.P.C. are launching a 50-piece mash-up by early April.

The two-fold, tennis-themed collection is a big one. Comprising a grand total of 20 on- and 30 off-court products, the collection spans apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Clearly, this is a sports-meets-fashion moment of unprecedented depth. It includes everything you could ever want to wear while playing tennis, getting ready for tennis, or participating in any other tennis-related activity.

This sporty extravaganza is the first of its kind for both A.P.C. and ASICS, who are individually well-experienced in the art of the collaboration and even previously partnered in 2022.

Nearly 40 years old as of 2025, A.P.C. has a dazzling roster of high-profile and niche partnerships to its name. It counts Katie Holmes, Brain dead, Jonathan Anderson, and Pikachu among its ever-growing group of friends.

But a collaborative rollout this big and this conceptual hasn't quite happened before in its history, even when taking a past Lacoste gig into consideration.

ASICS, too, has ventured into realms not its own, proactively and by sheer nature of our collective sneaker obsession.

Kiko Kostadinov, Needles, JJJJOUND... The list of the athletic gear maker's past and present couplings is as versatile as its beloved GEL series. And yet, this A.P.C. project's a pleasant anomaly to the catalog.

Amongst others, notoriously stylish tennis stars Alex de Minaur, Beatriz Maia Haddad, and Belinda Bencic will be donning the line in-game, putting its undoubtedly chic looks to the ultimate performance test.

Another day, another promising fashion-sports-crossover with more than enough potential to rise to the challenge. Or shall I say, to 'Game, Set, Match' it?