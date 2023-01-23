Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Thanks to Tucker Carlson, M&M Is Ditching Its Spokescandies

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

M&Ms is ditching its famed "spokescandies" — anthropomorphized cartoon renderings of each color M&M — in response to the wave of conservative backlash it faced for changing the characters' footwear.

"In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies," M&Ms said in a statement posted to its official Twitter account. "We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted since we’re all about bringing people together."

Last January, candy conglomerate Mars, Inc. swapped the the green M&M's signature high-heeled boots for flat sneakers, a choice that set conservative talking head Tucker Carlson over the edge. The Fox News talk show host was so angered that he took to the air to complain that Mars was making the cartoon candies "less sexy." (Because apparently talking chocolates should look arousing?)

"M&Ms will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous until the moment you wouldn't want to have a drink with any one of them," he said.

In a seeming attempt to quell Carlson's rage, M&Ms has decided to put an "indefinite pause" on the spokescandies. "In their place, we are proud to introduce a spokesperson America can agree on: the beloved Maya Rudolph."

The comedian and actor will make her first appearance as M&Ms' "Chief of Fun" in the candy company's upcoming Super Bowl spot.

