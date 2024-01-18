The "Mob Wife" Aesthetic? Fuhgeddaboudit

It's funny that as flawed as Tony Soprano is, people still wanna be like him. It's not a feature unique to Tony or even The Sopranos in general, as plenty of dudes walk away from American Psycho, Mad Men, and Breaking Bad thinking something to the effect of, "He just like me fr."

But how many wannabe Carmelo Sopranos are out there, really?

Maybe more than you think. Maybe.

On one hand, the "Mob Wife" aesthetic, as TikTok's calling it, does have impressive visibility for something conceived mere days ago. The term has over a quarter-billion views on the app as a handful of viral TikToks assert that the "clean girl" look is out; the mob wives are here.

Basically, the mob wife look boils down to a couple key elements that're presumably called to mind the second someone asks you to call to mind a well-off Jersey housewife.

The makeup is LOUD. The hair is BIG. The sunglasses are BIGGER. The jewelry is GOLD. The jeans are TIGHT. The shoes are EXPENSIVE. The jacket is FUR (or faux, at least).

Truly, the mob wife aesthetic is the antithesis of subtlety. Gaudiness is lauded and indulgence, like an overstuffed Italian dinner table, is everything.

Ironic that we're talking about all-out mob wives about a year after the birth of quiet luxury as we know it.

And in fairness, the mob wife movement does feel like a greater extension of the post-Y2K 2014 Tumblr aesthetic that's currently informing much of culture.

That was back when Mob Wives was airing, by the way. Remember Mob Wives? I actually do not.

What I'm actually curious about, though, is if anyone is actually participating in the mob wife aesthetic. Like it's well and good to put on big eyelashes and pleather leggings for a TikTok video but this isn't, like, a real look, right?

The mob wife aesthetic feels more like a costume adapted from a half-serious TikTok that went viral.

Somewhere along the way, like a game of telephone, the mob wife aesthetic mutated from joke to sincere, though the folks more purposely affecting a mob wife look typically tone down the extremes — normal hair, makeup only slightly exaggerated, clothes only modestly more provocative than actual mob wife outfits.

Might as well call it Long Island-core, really.

These kinda TikTok trends are pure ephemera. An idea formulated in a video that goes viral in the morning incidentally inspires a host of iterators and reiterators that take it mass by noon and it dies a cheugy death by dinner.

Wherefore art thou, coastal grandmas? Tomato girls? Goblin mode enjoyers?

Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of ideas born of TikTok that have long tails and the app really is a great bellwether of trends to come. It allows you to see popular opinion formed in real time.

But I wouldn't expect mob wives to last much longer than the other aesthetic du jour, despite what the many enterprising PR people who've flooded my inbox with timely, trend-conscious products may hope. It's not sincere or aspirational (or even really specific) enough to have the legs necessary to carry the mob wife aesthetic to longevity.

Apologies to all the actual mob wives (and goomahs) out there. The whole TIkTok mob wife thing is likely oogatz.