Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

At Balenciaga's Winter 2024, Anything for Demna's Aesthetic

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

After going Hollywood in December, Balenciaga returns to Paris for its Winter 2024 presentation centered around aesthetics, specifically Demna's aesthetic. "This collection is about the aesthetic that I have been evolving in fashion for exactly ten years now. It is about identifying with and belonging to this aesthetic. It is also about the fashion that matters to me," Demna said in audible show notes.

Let's paint a picture of Demna's Balenciaga Winter 2024. Balenciaga Winter 2024 commenced in a room surrounded by screens showcasing visuals ranging from trippy nightlife scenes of the big city to random TikTok videos.

Names like Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, Juyeon, and Cole Sprouse joined the audience. The mix of Balenciaga regulars and ambassadors alike came outfitted in the brand's pieces, a few wearing outfits from previous shows and the one they were about to witness.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

On the Balenciaga Winter 2024 runway, more of Demna's aesthtic unfolded, connecting past and present themes of the house's creativity (he calls creativity a "new form of luxury"). There were halterneck trench coats, bodycon dresses with exaggerated hips, and more jeans-tops (literally, the denim pants as shirts).

Intense layering gave way to serious dresses on dresses situations. Balenciaga's normal oversized pile-ons consisted of Balenciaga's collaborative eBay t-shirts and spoofs on those 2010s "Keep Calm" graphic and vintage Planet Hollywood tees.

A Balenciaga backpack outfit mingled with sack dresses and gowns made entirely out of underwear. At the same time, taped-up 'fits took us back to Kim Kardashian's cautionary ensemble from a few years ago.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

There was no sign of Balenciaga's wild formal runners previewed before the show. But there were several other statement accessories, including new mask sunglasses, beanies extending over models' eyes, iPhone bracelets, leather price tags, and huge new boots to rival its Spring 2023 pairs. The name? The Stomper Boots, of course.

In case any fans can't wait till the winter season, Balenciaga's Winter 2024 collection is now available. Well, a couple of the pieces, I should say.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Handball Spezial
adidas
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Chenille Knitted Sweater
Patta
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Bib Overall
Carhartt WIP
$210
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • Balenciaga winter 2024 releases
    Balenciaga Winter 2024 Just Dropped. Well, Some of It (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • balenciaga reptile sneaker
    Balenciaga's Wicked New Sneaker Is a Dress Shoe for Runners
    • Sneakers
  • Harry Styles wearing a see-through black top stands next to Alessandro Michele, former Gucci creative director, wearing a red shirt, at the 2022 Met Gala
    Will 2024 Be the Year of the Great Creative Director Shakeup?
    • Style
  • Auralee FW24
    Normcore's Influence is Still Alive and Well in 2024
    • Style
  • dior winter 2024 show
    The Making of Dior's Celestial Winter 2024 Show
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • alexander mcqueen fw24
    Welcome to Seán McGirr's McQueen Era
    • Style
  • balenciaga winter 2024 show
    At Balenciaga's Winter 2024, Anything for Demna's Aesthetic
    • Style
  • Jeremy Allen White at the farmer's market carrying a tote bag full of flowers
    Big Fits, Bigger Flowers: Jeremy Allen White Is Always at the Farmer's Market
    • Style
  • HOKA's Tor Ultra Low sneaker in a green and white colorway
    HOKA's Best, Chunkiest Shoe Don't Need No Classic Colorways
    • Sneakers
  • Merrell 1TRL SS24 sneaker collection
    True Trail Shoe Innovation? Only Merrell 1TRL
    • Sneakers
  • Balenciaga winter 2024 releases
    Balenciaga Winter 2024 Just Dropped. Well, Some of It (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024